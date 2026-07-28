Boise State football 2026 opponent preview: Oregon Ducks

Boise State will kick off the 2026 season on Labor Day weekend with an opportunity to shock the college football world.

In the Broncos’ first game as a member of the Pac-12, quarterback Maddux Madsen and company will head west for a showdown with national title contender Oregon.

The Ducks finished 13-2 overall last season and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Oregon and Boise State both qualified for the CFP in 2024.

Game 1: Boise State at Oregon

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Kickoff time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time

Location: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV/Streaming: CBS

Oregon offense preview

The Ducks return six starters from an offense that averaged 36.9 points per game in 2025, tying Ole Miss for 10th nationally.

Star quarterback Dante Moore, a Heisman Trophy candidate, eschewed the NFL Draft to return to Oregon for his junior campaign. Moore ranked fourth in the country last season with a 71.8 completion percentage and finished the year 296 of 412 passing for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Three of Moore’s favorite targets are also back in receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore and tight end Jamari Johnson.

Jordon Davison scored 15 touchdowns as a freshman last season and is expected to split carries with Dierre Hill Jr., who ran for 656 with six total TDs a year ago.

All-America center Iapani Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli—a pair of seniors—anchor Oregon’s massive offensive line. Both tackle spots are up for grabs with Yale transfer Michael Bennett (left tackle) and returning backup Fox Crader (right tackle) as the clubhouse leaders to start.

Oregon defense preview

Oregon’s defense was smothering a season ago, ranking No. 7 nationally at 273.7 yards allowed per game. Eight starters are back from that unit, including star defensive tackle Bear Alexander and edge rushing phenom Matayo Uiagalelei.

Alexander, who squatted 855 pounds in a recent viral video, was viewed as a potential first-round pick last offseason but opted to put off the NFL Draft for one year. Alexander notched a career-high 50 total tackles as a junior.

Uiagalelei, a Lombardi Award semifinalist in 2025, enters his senior season with 17.5 career sacks.

Fellow senior A’Mauri Washington is also a monster up front while Jerry Mixon and pass rush specialist Teitum Tuioti (17 career sacks) are back at linebacker.

The secondary will be anchored by returning cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu and safety Aaron Flowers.

As a whole, the Oregon defense is fast, physical and experienced.