Boise State football announces 2026 spring game date

Boise State’s annual spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 25, the Broncos announced on X.

A start time was not included in Wednesday’s announcement.

The Broncos, who are moving to the Pac-12 this summer alongside fellow Mountain West alumni Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, closed out their MWC tenure with three straight conference titles.

Boise State finished 9-5 overall last year after falling to Washington in the LA Bowl.

During the 2024 season, the Broncos went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Boise State’s magical run ended in the Fiesta Bowl with a 31-14 loss to Penn State. Ohio State went on to defeat Notre Dame in the CFP championship game.

The Broncos must replace several key players on both sides of the ball from last season, including left tackle Kage Casey, tight end Matt Lauter, defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarianni, cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby and safety Ty Benefield.

Boise State’s impact returnees include quarterback Maddux Madsen, running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan and nickelback Jaden Mickey.

To fill out the roster, the Broncos added 18 transfers from the Division I, Division II and junior college ranks. Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 50 nationally and No. 1 among Group of Six teams in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

The Broncos will begin the 2026 season with a road game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Broncos and Ducks last met at Autzen Stadium in 2024 with Oregon securing a 37-34 victory on a last-second field goal.

The Ducks have made the College Football Playoff each of the past two seasons.

Following the road trip to Oregon, Boise State will kick off its home slate against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Tigers finished 8-5 overall last year with a 4-4 record in American Conference play.

The Broncos will take on FCS South Dakota at Albertsons Stadium the following week before heading to Western Michigan to close out September. Western Michigan won the MAC last year and retained head coach Lance Taylor and star quarterback Broc Lowry, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Boise State will open Pac-12 play on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos will also host Texas State (Oct. 31), Oregon State (Nov. 14) and San Diego State (Nov. 21) with road trips to Fresno State (Oct. 10), Washington State (Oct. 24) and Colorado State (Nov. 7).