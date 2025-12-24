Boise State football awards for 2025 season

Boise State’s up-and-down 2025 season ended in the LA Bowl with a 38-10 loss to Washington.

It was a bitter close to another season of accomplishments for the Broncos, who overcame multiple key injuries to secure a third consecutive Mountain West title. Boise State finished with a 9-5 overall record after reaching the College Football Playoff last year.

As Boise State completed its final MWC season, many individuals shined on both sides of the ball.

To highlight the standout performers, Boise State Broncos on SI is handing out the second edition of the Broncys.

Without further ado, here are the winners of the 2025 Broncys.

Offensive player of the year: Dylan Riley, sophomore running back

In what was billed as a three-headed monster at running back between Sire Gaines, Malik Sherrod and Dylan Riley entering the 2025 season, Riley emerged as the Broncos’ lead back in the post-Ashton Jeanty era.

Riley had a 77-yard touchdown burst in Week 2 and compiled 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns the following game against Air Force.

Riley finished his sophomore season with 195 carries for 1,125 yards and 12 total touchdowns. The Broncos were 5-0 in games in which Riley topped the 100-yard mark on the ground.

Honorable Mention: Offensive tackle Kage Casey

Defensive player of the year: Ty Benefield, junior safety

Benefield was the undisputed leader of a Boise State defense that mostly performed at a high level over the final 11 games.

The NFL Draft prospect led the Broncos with 105 total tackles, nearly 30 more than the next closest player (Marco Notarainni finished with 77 tackles). Benefield also had two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

One of the hardest hitters on the team, Benefield’s physicality was a trademark of the 2025 Boise State defense.

Honorable mention: Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan

Most improved player: Jeremiah Earby, senior cornerback

Earby had a tough debut season with the Broncos in 2024, but the California transfer emerged as a lockdown cornerback opposite A'Marion McCoy in 2025.

Earby started all 14 games and matched McCoy with a team-high four interceptions. His nine pass breakups led the Broncos.

With Earby, McCoy, Benefield, safety Zion Washington and nickelback Jaden Mickey, secondary play was arguably Boise State’s biggest strength in 2025.

Honorable mention: Wide receiver Ben Ford, linebacker Boen Phelps

Freshman of the year: Sire Gaines, running back

Coming off an injury-shortened true freshman season, Gaines was a solid performer as a redshirt freshman for the Broncos.

Gaines finished the year with 161 carries for 811 yards and nine total touchdowns, including a 149-yard effort in a blowout win over Colorado State. Gaines’ power running complemented the smaller and more explosive Riley.

If the Broncos can keep Gaines and Riley out of the transfer portal, Boise State’s rushing attack should remain strong in 2026.

Honorable mention: Wide receiver Quinton Brown, edge rusher Bol Bol