Season in review: Boise State football awards for 2024
Boise State’s magical 2024 season ended in the Fiesta Bowl with a 31-14 loss to Penn State.
The Broncos repeated as Mountain West Conference champions and reached the College Football Playoff, both of which were program-firsts. Boise State finished 12-2 overall and proved it could hang with the nation’s best in competitive showings against Oregon and Penn State.
As Boise State piled up victory after victory, many individuals shined on both sides of the ball.
To highlight the numerous standout performers, Boise State Broncos on SI decided to create its own set of awards — let’s call them the Broncys — for the 2024 season. After all, has Ashton Jeanty really received enough recognition for his historic junior campaign?
Without further ado, here are the winners of the 2024 Broncys.
1. Offensive player of the year: Ashton Jeanty, junior running back
Unlike the Heisman Trophy voters, the panel got this one correct.
There’s not much left to say about Jeanty’s final run in a Bronco uniform. Three hundred and seventy-four carries, 2,601 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. Truly, a season for the ages.
Yes, Jeanty came up 28 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders’ single-season FBS rushing record, but the Heisman runner-up’s streak of 14 consecutive games of 100 or more rushing yards may never be toppled.
So, congratulations to Ashton. The Broncy will fit perfectly alongside his Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and two Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year trophies.
Honorable Mention: Maddux Madsen, Matt Lauter
2. Defensive player of the year: Ahmed Hassanein, senior defensive end
Boise State’s defense was built from front to back, and no player had more impact at the line of scrimmage than Hassanein.
The 6-foot-3, 271-pound senior is the rare defensive lineman who excels as a run defender and pass rusher. He recorded 48 total tackles and had 9.5 of Boise State’s 55 sacks, the most in the country this season.
A two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection, Hassanein leaves Boise State with 24 career sacks. He saved his best for last, piling up six total tackles (three for loss) and a sack in the Fiesta Bowl.
Honorable mention: Marco Notarainni, Seyi Oladipo
3. Most improved player: Seyi Oladipo, senior safety
Oladipo was a solid player for the Broncos last season, recording 70 total tackles en route to all-MWC honorable mention.
The multi-dimensional safety reached another level as a senior in a Boise State secondary that often struggled in pass coverage. Oladipo did a little bit of everything in his final season with the Broncos, tallying 68 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The first-team all-MWC selection also had a knack for the big play when Boise State needed it most.
Honorable mention: Maddux Madsen, Ty Benefield
4. Freshman of the year: Sire Gaines, running back
This was a bit of tough one as Boise State leaned on many older players in 2024, but Gaines flashed enough early in the season to garner the award.
In Boise State’s Week 1 victory at Georgia Southern, the true freshman had 12 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and was voted Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Gaines, who was slated to get plenty of carries as Jeanty’s backup, suffered an ankle injury against Portland State that ended his season prematurely.
With Jeanty moving on to the NFL, Gaines is set to be the lead back for the Broncos in 2025.
Honorable mention: Matt Wagner, Dylan Riley