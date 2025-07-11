Boise State football opponent preview: Eastern Washington
Following an important season-opener on the road at South Florida, Boise State will return home to take on Eastern Washington in non-conference play.
The Eagles have fallen down the Big Sky Conference pecking order after making the FCS playoffs three times between 2018 and 2021, including a run to the championship game in 2018. Eastern Washington finished 4-8 overall last year (3-5 Big Sky), the program’s third-straight losing campaign.
With head coach Aaron Best entering his ninth season at the helm, the Eagles will try to shock the world in September at Albertsons Stadium.
Game 2: Eastern Washington at Boise State
Date: Friday, Sept. 5
Kickoff time: 7 p.m. Mountain time
Location: Boise, Idaho
TV/Streaming: FS1
Eastern Washington offense preview
The Eagles’ attack will look a bit different this season under new offensive coordinator Marc Anderson, who spent the previous three years coaching tight ends.
Eastern Washington ranked fifth in FCS in rushing offense (229.3 yards per game) a season ago and 50th in passing offense (214.9). Best said the offense will be more balanced this year under Anderson.
Senior quarterback Jared Taylor will be tasked with running Anderson’s offense. Taylor saw action in 11 games last season, completing 38 of 52 passes for 320 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 708 yards and 10 TDs on 137 carries.
Taylor threw for 144 yards with two TDs and an interception against FCS national runner-up Montana State. He also had 25 carries for 61 yards in the 42-28 loss.
Fellow senior Nolan Ulm will be Taylor’s top receiving target. Ulm enters his final season at Eastern Washington with 90 career catches for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Malik Dotson (85 carries, 505 yards, four TDs) returns in the backfield.
Eastern Washington has major questions on the offensive line as all five starters departed.
Eastern Washington defense preview
Much like South Florida, Eastern Washington struggled mightily on defense in 2024.
The Eagles ranked 119th out of 123 FCS teams in total defense at 476 yards allowed per game. Only Portland State (572.2) was worse among Big Sky teams.
Eastern Washington should be improved up front with the return of impact defensive tackles Justis La’ulu and Jirah Leaupepetele and several edge rushers. The Eagles recorded four sacks during their spring game.
Senior DaJean Wells brings experience to the Eastern Washington secondary at cornerback. Wells recorded 32 total tackles and a team-leading 12 pass breakups as a junior en route to all-Big Sky honorable mention.