Boise State football opponent preview: Nevada
The second of Boise State’s three Friday night games in 2025, Nevada will attempt to pull off a monumental upset in what could be the final matchup between the teams.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12 next summer.
Nevada finished in the MWC basement a season ago with an 0-7 conference record, but the Wolf Pack showed plenty of fight under first-year head coach Jeff Choate. The Wolf Pack opened the year with a 29-24 loss to College Football Playoff participant SMU and suffered a hard-fought 28-21 defeat at Boise State in November.
Picked to finish last in the 2025 preseason MWC media poll, Nevada still has plenty to prove entering Choate’s second season at the helm.
Game 8: Boise State at Nevada
Date: Friday, Oct. 24
Kickoff time: 8 p.m. Mountain time
Location: Reno, Nevada
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Nevada offense preview
Starting quarterback Brendon Lewis transferred to Memphis during the offseason, opening the door for well-traveled senior Chubba Purdy to take the reins.
Purdy, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, began his college career at Florida State before transferring to Nebraska. He appeared in seven games with one start for the Wolf Pack last season.
Herschel Turner (Utah State transfer) and Caleb Ramseur should provide a one-two punch in the backfield.
Marcus Bellon — Nevada’s lone preseason all-MWC selection — started 10 games at receiver last year and caught 39 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns. The Wolf Pack is also excited about Texas Tech transfer Jordan Brown and Nate Burleson II, the son of former Nevada and NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson.
The offensive line will be a work in progress as star tackle Isaiah World transferred to Oregon.
Nevada defense preview
The Wolf Pack largely struggled on defense last season and ranked dead last nationally in third-down conversion defense at 52.4 percent allowed.
Nevada does return a few bodies up front in Dylan Labarbera, Jonathan Maldonado, Nelson Ropati, Thomas Witte and others. Choate also added fellow linemen Bryce Echols (Arizona) and Logologo Va’a (UTEP) from the transfer portal.
Linebacker Stone Combs ranked fourth on the team last season with 58 total tackles.
Choate completely rebuilt the secondary by bringing in a number of transfers, including Murvin Kenion III (Sacramento State), Hayden McDonald (Columbia), AJ Odums II (New Mexico), Edward Rhambo (Bowling Green), Cooper Wilson (Nebraska).
The Wolf Pack lacks experience and depth on defense, but Choate has a long history of getting the best out of his defenses.