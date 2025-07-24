Boise State football opponent preview: San Diego State
Coming off its final bye week of the regular season, Boise State will head south to take on San Diego State at sparkling Snapdragon Stadium.
The Aztecs closed last season with six straight losses, including a non-competitive 56-24 defeat at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State finished 3-9 overall with a 2-5 record in Mountain West play.
As the Aztecs prepare to leave for the Pac-12 alongside Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State, head coach Sean Lewis is feeling some pressure to win entering his second season at the helm.
Does Lewis have enough pieces in place to give the Broncos a game in November?
Game 10: Boise State at San Diego State
Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
Kickoff time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time
Location: San Diego, California
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
San Diego State offense preview
Lewis is known for his fast-paced spread attack, but the Aztecs largely struggled on offense a season ago and ranked 116th nationally in scoring offense (21.3 points per game) and 109th in total offense (334.6 yards per game).
San Diego State’s top option last year was tailback Marquez Cooper, who had 292 carries for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cooper is out of eligibility, leaving the Aztecs with junior Lucky Sutton and Coastal Carolina transfer Christian Washington as the top backs.
Starting quarterback Danny O’Neil hit the portal and is now at Wisconsin, but Lewis feels good about a quarterback room that includes Michigan transfer Jayden Denegal and Central Michigan transfer Bert Emanuel Jr.
Jordan Napier returns at wide receiver after catching 43 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. Texas A&M transfer Jacob Bostick also projects to be a starter at receiver for the Aztecs.
The offensive line should be a strength with returning starters Christian Jones and Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli and instant impact transfers Dallas Fincher (Michigan State) and Bayo Kannike (Utah Tech).
San Diego State defense preview
While the Aztecs have plenty of questions on offense, the defense should be a strength under first-year coordinator Rob Aurich.
It all starts with junior edge rusher Trey White, the preseason MWC defensive player of the year. White dominated as a sophomore with 60 total tackles (18.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. He ranked fourth nationally in sacks per game at 1.04.
Tano Letuli, another all-MWC preseason selection, returns at linebacker after leading San Diego State in tackles last season with 71.
Chris Johnson is one of the top cover corners in the MWC, and safeties Eric Butler and Dalesean Staley are both experienced players who attack the ball.