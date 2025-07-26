Boise State football opponent preview: Utah State
Can the final game of the regular season be a trap game?
Utah State struggled mightily last year under interim head coach Nate Dreiling, finishing 4-8 overall and 3-4 in Mountain West play. The Aggies suffered a 62-30 loss at Boise State.
Pac-12-bound Utah State poached veteran head coach Bronco Mendenhall from New Mexico to rebuild a program that won 11 games in 2021 and ended the season ranked No. 24 in the final AP top 25. Mendenhall, a Utah native, coached BYU for 11 years (2005-15) and went 99-43 overall before stops at Virginia and New Mexico.
Playing on a short week away from home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the Broncos could be on upset alert Maverik Stadium.
Game 12: Boise State at Utah State
Date: Friday, Nov. 28
Kickoff time: 2 p.m. Mountain time
Location: Logan, Utah
TV/Streaming: CBS
Utah State offense preview
Bryson Barnes, a dual-threat quarterback, spent most of last season as Spencer Petras’ backup and is ready to take over behind center.
The former Utah Ute played great down the stretch in matchups with San Diego State (139 passing yards, 193 rushing yards, four total touchdowns) and Colorado State (189 passing yards, 185 rushing yards, four total TDs). Barnes, a senior, holds the Utah State single-game record for quarterback rushing yards.
First-year offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven is also high on sophomore quarterback Anthony Garcia, a transfer from Arizona.
To replace fourth-round NFL Draft pick Jalen Royals, the Aggies brought in transfer wide receivers Brady Boyd (Texas Tech), Demick Starling (WKU) and Corey Thompson Jr. (UNLV). Utah State did the same thing at running back with transfers Miles Davis (BYU) and Javen Jacobs (New Mexico).
The offensive line will be totally remade with five new starters.
Utah State defense preview
Mendenhall is known as a defensive coach, and the Aggies need plenty of help on defense after ranking 129th nationally a season ago in total defense (470.1 yards allowed per game) and 127th in scoring defense (37.8 points allowed per game).
Utah State’s defense is built from back to front with senior safety Ike Larsen and transfer cornerback Noah Avinger leading the way.
Larsen, a first-team all-MWC selection in 2023, recorded 80 total tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception as a junior. He was Utah State’s lone representative on the preseason all-MWC team.
Avinger, a San Diego State transfer, received all-MWC honorable mention last year.
Top pass rusher Cian Slone transferred to N.C. State, but returning linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr. had 3.5 sacks and three hurries last season. Fellow linebacker John Miller is coming off a 52-tackle season.
Gabriel Iniguez Jr. and Bo Maile are Utah State’s top returners on the defensive line.