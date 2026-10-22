Boise State gets healthy during bye week

Boise State was without three offensive starters and four backups during a 38-31 road victory over rival Fresno State on Oct. 10.

Following a bye week, the 21st-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) will be much healthier entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time road matchup with Washington State (1-6, 0-3).

Starting left guard Carson Rasmussen (out) and rotation wide receiver Ben Ford (questionable) were the only Broncos listed on the initial Week 8 player availability report, which was released on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Rasmussen will miss his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. Rasmussen is a fourth-year junior local product from Meridian’s Owyhee High School.

Jason Steele is slated to make his third straight start at left guard on a dominant offensive line unit that also features Tyler Ethridge (left guard), Stewart Taufa (center), Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle).

“Those guys have owned what it’s like to be an offensive lineman,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said during Monday’s press conference. “What that lifestyle is, what it means, all the little details, all the extra work, not a lot of attention.”

Ford, a sixth-year senior from nearby Eagle High School, has 12 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. Ford helped carry a depleted wide receiver unit at Fresno State with four catches for 45 yards.

The Broncos were without receivers Rasean Jones (23 catches, 359 yards, one touchdown), Cam Bates (eight catches, 59 yards, two touchdowns) and Darren Morris (one catch, five yards) against the Bulldogs. All three players have no injury designation this week.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Ford suffered the most recent of three ACL tears last October against UNLV. He was able to return to the field for Boise State’s 2026 season opener at Oregon.

For his career, Ford has 37 catches for 469 yards and seven touchdowns.

Three other Broncos—defensive lineman Deuce Alailefaleula, linebacker Logan Brantley, and defensive lineman Jaden Williams—missed the Fresno State game due to injury but will be available against Washington State.

The Cougars could be down starting wide receiver Darrius Clemons, who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 48-30 loss to Oregon State. Clemons was listed as doubtful on the initial player availability report.

Clemons has 20 catches for 218 yards this season.

Starting left tackle Ashton Tripp and safety Jeremiah Bernard were both listed as questionable. Tripp did not play against the Beavers while Bernard matched a season high with six total tackles.