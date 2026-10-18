Point spread, betting odds for No. 21 Boise State vs. Washington State

Boise State will begin the second half of the 2026 college football regular season on Saturday with a road matchup against Washington State.

Kickoff between the 21st-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) and Cougars (1-6, 0-3) is slated for 4 p.m. Mountain time. The Pac-12 game will air live nationally on USA Network.

Boise State, which ripped off five straight wins before the bye week, opened as a 13.5-point road favorite by FanDuel Sportsbook. As of Sunday afternoon, the line is down to 12.5 points.

The Broncos are -600 on the moneyline while the Cougars are +430. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

While Boise State had the week off, Washington State made a quarterback change ahead of a road game against Oregon State (5-2, 3-0). The Cougars suffered a 48-30 loss but had their best offensive performance of the season against an FBS opponent.

Making his first career start, Owen Eshelman completed 32 of 49 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The redshirt freshman also led the Cougars’ ground attack with 15 carries for 136 yards and one TD.

Eshelman took over for Caden Pinnick, who threw three total touchdowns in his six starts.

With Pinnick behind center, the Cougars scored just four total offensive touchdowns against five FBS opponents. Eshelman led Washington State on three touchdown drives at Reser Stadium.

“We just had much better rhythm,” Washington State head coach Kirby Moore said after the game.

Before the bye week, Boise State earned a 38-31 road victory over rival Fresno State (4-3, 1-2). The Broncos torched the Bulldogs for 274 yards on the ground as Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines both topped the 100-yard mark.

Four other Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday.

FanDuel opened San Diego State (3-4, 2-1) as a three-point road favorite over Colorado State (2-4, 0-2). Texas State (3-3, 1-1) is favored by 11.5 points at home over Utah State (2-4, 1-1).

Fresno State and Oregon State are idle this week.

Boise State vs. Washington State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -12.5

Moneyline: Boise State -600, Washington State +430

Over/under: 50.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-3, Washington State 5-2

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 24

Location: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Washington State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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