Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson ‘Excited for the Pac-12'

After capturing three straight Mountain West titles, Boise State will officially join the Pac-12 this summer alongside fellow MWC alumni Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

The Broncos will host Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 3 in their first Pac-12 game.

“Excited for the Pac-12,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. The Broncos open spring practice on Thursday.

“We’ve kind of been in prep for this for a while. Now, it’s here. We’ve got our schedule. The Mountain West was awesome for us. We had some amazing years in the Mountain West. But excited for what’s next, excited for the Pac-12.”

The Broncos also have a loaded non-conference schedule in 2026 with road matchups against Oregon and reigning MAC champion Western Michigan and a home showdown with Memphis.

“Really fired up about our non-conference schedule,” Danielson said. “I mean, you play one of the best teams—I’m sure Oregon will be ranked somewhere in the top five when we go play them Game 1 on the road—which is huge. Then you come home to play one of the best teams in the country in Memphis on The Blue. I like how the non-conference (scheduling) went. Going to Western Michigan, who has one of the best returning teams (in terms of production) in the country.

“Really good non-conference, then you roll into a Pac-12 with some new coaches that are going to do a really good job in some of the best environments. You’ve got a schedule that if you handle business, you have the report card to go play in the College Football Playoff.”

Boise State finished 9-5 overall last season while securing its third straight MWC title. The Broncos reached the CFP in 2024 for the first time in program history.

Here is Boise State’s full 2026 football schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 5 - at Oregon, TBD (Autzen Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 12 - vs. Memphis, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 19 - vs. South Dakota, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 26 - at Western Michigan, TBD (Waldo Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 3 - vs. Utah State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State, TBD (Valley Children’s Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State, TBD (Martin Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 7 - at Colorado State, TBD (Canvas Stadium)

Saturday, Nov 14 - vs. Oregon State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 28 - at TBD opponent, TBD