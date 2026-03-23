Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson recaps offseason, previews spring practice

Boise State will hold the first of 15 official spring practices on Thursday.

The Broncos, who closed their run in the Mountain West with three consecutive conference titles, are moving to the Pac-12 this summer alongside fellow MWC alumni Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

“The message for this semester has been ‘On the hunt,’” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve won three straight conference championships, we’ve had success and we’ve had a lot of things that we need to learn and grow from, and I’ve got to make sure every single person in this building—me included—is on the hunt. Not trying to look for an easy way, not trying to make excuses. Find an answer, find a way, and that’s what we have to do.”

Boise State will hold its spring game on Saturday, April 25 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are set to open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Oregon.

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s Monday press conference.

On late start to spring practice

“We moved spring ball later this year because I wanted to make sure we got every bit of the winter training done prior to spring break. I didn’t want to do a couple practices, take a week off for spring break. Just really looking at it holistically, I think we’re going to be better starting spring ball and staying in it consistently and not having that spring break in between.”

On injury update

“We’ll have some guys that will be out for spring just due to surgeries they had after the season, or just to make sure they’re healthy for the season. (Right guard) Roger Carreon, (defensive end) Max Stege, (defensive tackle) Lopez Sanusi, (cornerback) Sherrod Smith, (right tackle) Daylon Metoyer, (wide receiver) Ben Ford, (offensive lineman) Jake Steele, (offensive tackle) Kyle Cox will be the guys that are not going through spring. We’ll have a couple other guys that might be banged up … but will be actually able to go through spring. … (Quarterback Maddux Madsen) is ready to roll.

“We do (expect everyone to be ready for fall camp). Ben Ford is the one that he’s working his absolute tail off, and we are absolutely counting on him to be ready. But it’s probably going to be close.”

On Boise State’s culture

“We went back and clearly defined who we are, our culture. We talk a lot about culture being four things: how you act, interact and respond, and culture is also what you allow. So we define the five core values of our program we put in the acronym CLIMB … competition, love, integrity, mentality, belief, we define how our players talk through it. What does that look like? What does it not look like?

“Then our play style, which is play fast, play smart, play together. What does that look like? … And then, obviously, ended with talking what does ‘Built different’ really mean? And doubling down on that’s the mission we really have here, which is building champions on and off the field.”