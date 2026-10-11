Boise State holds steady in AP Poll after Fresno State rivalry win
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There was plenty of chaos across the country on Saturday as six top 25 teams in the AP Poll suffered losses, including top-ranked Texas and No. 13 Oregon.
Boise State (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) avoided adding to the chaos on Saturday night by securing a 38-31 road victory over rival Fresno State (4-2, 1-0). The Bulldogs had won three straight in the Milk Can rivalry series.
AP Poll voters kept the Broncos at No. 23 in the Week 6 AP Poll, which was released on Sunday. Boise State was also ranked No. 23 in last week’s poll.
The Broncos were the only Group of Six team included in the Week 6 top 25. The back of the top 25 was rounded out by No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 22 LSU, Boise State, No. 24 SMU and No. 25 Northwestern.
Three Group of Six teams landed in the others receiving votes category: James Madison (29), New Mexico (three) and Oregon State (one).
The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final College Football Playoff rankings will earn an automatic bid to the CFP.
In Saturday’s Milk Can rivalry game, the Broncos were down leading receiver Rasean Jones and others in a tough environment at Valley Children’s Stadium. Running back Dylan Riley stepped up to catch four passes for 64 yards with a 44-yard touchdown.
“He had a couple big-time catches,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “This is one of those games where record is irrelevant, how you did before is irrelevant. It’s all chips on the table, every inch matters, every yard matters. … Being able to find a way in the pass game, especially with the receivers we had down, was huge for our team.”
Maddux Madsen completed passes to nine different players while throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the Week 6 AP Poll, followed by Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State and Indiana. Texas tumbled all the way to No. 7 after suffering a loss 27-24 loss to Oklahoma.
Oregon, which dropped a 17-15 home game against UCLA, fell out of the top 25.
Here is the full Week 6 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Week 6 AP Poll
1. Georgia (66)
2. Notre Dame (1)
3. Miami (2)
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana (1)
6. Alabama
7. Texas
8. BYU
9. Ole Miss
10. Texas Tech
11. Utah
12. UCLA
13. Missouri
14. Tennessee
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
17. Iowa
18. Oklahoma State
19. USC
20. Houston
21. Wake Forest
22. LSU
23. Boise State
24. SMU
25. Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 92, Oregon 86, Arizona 82, Nebraska 65, Oklahoma 44, James Madison 29, Florida 9, Duke 5, New Mexico 3, Oregon State 1
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob