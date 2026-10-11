3 instant takeaways from No. 23 Boise State’s 38-31 rivalry victory over Fresno State

No. 23 Boise State piled up 512 yards of total offense in a 38-31 victory over archrival Fresno State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 Pac-12) had won the previous three meetings in the Milk Can rivalry series.

Here are three takeaways from the Broncos’ (5-1, 2-0) big victory at Valley Children’s Stadium.

1. Offense dominates without key players

Boise State entered the game without leading receiver Rasean Jones and fellow starter Cam Bates. Ben Ford suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game.



Maddux Madsen played well without three of his favorite targets, but the rushing attack led the way against a helpless Fresno State defense.



Dylan Riley, the nation’s leading rusher, was his usual self with 19 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown. Riley ripped off a 72-yard scoring run on Boise State’s second play from scrimmage.



Sire Gaines added 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.



As a team, the Broncos rolled up 274 rushing yards on 45 attempts. Boise State iced the game with a 14-play, 53-yard march—all runs—that burned 7:40 of clock and ended on a Canaan Moore 39-yard field goal with 1:34 remaining.



Madsen completed passes to nine different targets and finished 23 of 34 for 238 yards with two TDs and no turnovers.



The Broncos dominated the time of possession battle (38:58 to 21:02) and finished a perfect 4 of 4 on fourth down.



It was a banner day for Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter at Valley Children’s Stadium.

2. Broncos make progress on explosive plays

Allowing explosive plays has been an issue for Boise State’s defense all season, and the same problems resurfaced in the first half on Saturday night.



Josiah Freeman hauled in a 25-yard reception on Fresno State’s game-opening touchdown drive and Bryson Donelson ripped off a 24-yard run on the Bulldogs’ next series. Later in the first quarter, shoddy tackling allowed Ezekiel Avit to score on a 59-yard touchdown—the 15th gain of 40 or more yards Boise State has given up this season.



A Sherrod Smith pass interference penalty saved another potential chunk play through the air late in the opening half.



The defense was much better after halftime, holding Fresno State to 128 yards in the second half. The Bulldogs compiled 218 yards in the first 30 minutes.

3. Cruising into the bye week

At the halfway point of the regular season, the Broncos are sitting pretty entering their bye week.



Boise State and Oregon State (4-2, 2-0) share the lead in the Pac-12 standings as the only undefeated teams in conference play. The Beavers will travel to Boise State on Nov. 14.



After getting a week off, the Broncos have a favorable upcoming schedule with road trips to Washington State (Oct. 24) and Colorado State (Nov. 7) sandwiching a home game against Texas State (Oct. 31).



Boise State has a golden opportunity to pick up three convincing victories heading into a critical home matchup with the Beavers that could decide the location of the Pac-12 championship game.