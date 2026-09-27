Boise State makes big jump toward Top 25 after dominant road win

Boise State is getting closer to cracking the top 25 in one major national poll.

The Broncos (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) earned 112 votes in the Week 4 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday. Boise State got the third-most votes of teams outside the top 25.

The back half of the top 25 was comprised of No. 21 Duke (230 votes), No. 22 Penn State (207), No. 23 UCLA (183), No. 24 Michigan (166) and No. 25 Missouri (152). Oklahoma State (126) and Kentucky (123) also received more votes than Boise State.

The Broncos, who earned 29 votes last week, closed non-conference play on Saturday with its most complete performance of the season in a 32-7 road victory over Western Michigan (2-2, 0-0 MAC). Western Michigan scored a late touchdown to avoid the shutout.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen (16 of 23 passing, 204 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers) and running back Dylan Riley (28 carries, 138 yards, one touchdown) both had strong games for Boise State.

“He’s powerful and he’s built so low to the ground that he’s got natural leverage,” Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor said of Riley in his postgame press conference. “He’s really hard to tackle, he has great contact balance and he creates those yards after contact.”

Boise State once again received the most votes among Group of Six teams in the Week 4 Coaches Poll, coming in well above James Madison (17), North Dakota State (11), Massachusetts (nine), New Mexico (seven), Western Michigan (two) and UTSA (one).

Texas remained the top-ranked team in the Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami and Indiana.

Four teams dropped out of the top 25 following losses: Louisville, Texas A&M, Washington and Oklahoma.

Here is the full Week 4 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 4 Coaches Poll

1. Texas (45)

2. Georgia (17)

3. Notre Dame (3)

4. Miami (0)

5. Indiana (8)

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Texas Tech

11. LSU

12. Ole Miss

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. SMU

20. Houston

21. Duke

22. Penn State

23. UCLA

24. Michigan

25. Missouri

Dropped out: No. 19 Louisville; No. 20 Texas A&M; No. 23 Washington; No. 24 Oklahoma

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 126; Kentucky 123; Boise State 112; Pittsburgh 97; Virginia Tech 84; Nebraska 67; Wake Forest 48; Louisville 42; Wisconsin 39; Cincinnati 35; Auburn 22; Washington 20; James Madison 17; Virginia 15; Texas A&M 14; Northwestern 12; North Dakota State 11; Massachusetts 9; New Mexico 7; Minnesota 7; Oklahoma 6; Clemson 5; Arizona 3; Western Michigan 2; UTSA 2; West Virginia 1