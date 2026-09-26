Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson recaps 32-7 road thrashing of Western Michigan

Boise State came within 63 seconds of securing its first shutout since the 2021 season on Saturday at Western Michigan.

Maddux Madsen fired three touchdown passes and Dylan Riley ran for 138 yards on a career-high 28 carries as the Broncos (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) demolished Western Michigan (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on the road, 32-7.

“We talked about having a complete game,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “And I don’t love the touchdown late. I’m a competitor, so I’ll be the first to say it. But man, our guys—in all three phases—started fast. They won the middle eight. We continued to chip away and play really good football, sound football, against a really good football team. Super proud of our players."

Boise State will open Pac-12 play at home next Saturday against Utah State.

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.

On complete performance

“We have a lot to improve on and we have to be better down the stretch, but this is absolutely the most complete game we’ve played, and I’m proud of our guys for learning and growing.”

On third-down, fourth-down stops

“Hats off to our defensive staff, the plan they put together every week. And then our players going out and going through walkthroughs, going through the situations, what we’re seeing, how we’ve got to defend it. And our guys are going out and executing. That’s the eraser. We know we had to tighten up the explosives, but we’ve got to continue to play really good on third and fourth down on defense.”

On Sire Gaines sitting out, Dylan Riley’s big game

“Proud of Dylan, man. Si was close, hopefully we’ll get him back next week. He’s a competitor and he’s a tough dude, so I’m sure we’ll get him back here soon. But Dylan Riley knew the load he was going to have, and he’s our guy. He had physical runs, it wasn’t just explosive runs. He had physical, downhill runs to get four or five yards. Ran over some dudes to make sure we got first downs. Dylan Riley had to put the team on his back at times, and he did that.”

On true freshman defensive back Madden Soliai’s first career start

“We’re playing a lot of young players, man. Freshmen, sophomores. Madden Soliai is a football guy. Since he showed up in January … how he studies, how he loves the game. He had his first start today, and he grabbed the reins and ran with it. He’s physical, he can tackle, he can cover. His future is extremely bright at Boise State.”