Boise State lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver

Boise State made a transfer portal wide receiver swap on Tuesday.

Hours after top returning receiver Chris Marshall opted to hit the portal, the Broncos received a commitment from Southern University’s Darren Morris.

“Let’s work!,” Morris wrote in his commitment announcement on X.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Morris caught 27 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns last season as a junior. He finished his three-year career at Southern with 77 receptions for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

A Louisiana native, Morris attended Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge. He set the Southern Lab all-time record for career receiving yards and had 52 catches for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior en route to a Warrick Dunn Award (Louisiana player of the year) nomination.

Morris will have a chance for immediate playing time as Boise State is losing its top four pass-catchers from last season in Latrell Caples (51 receptions, 617 yards, three touchdowns), Marshall (30 receptions, 574 yards, two touchdowns), Chase Penry (30 receptions, 394 yards, one touchdown) and tight end Matt Lauter (37 receptions, 330 yards, two touchdowns).

Ben Ford (21 receptions, 325 yards, five touchdowns) suffered a season-ending injury in October and could return for a sixth year.

Marshall was a big-play threat for the Broncos who averaged 19.1 yards per catch, leading the team among players with seven or more receptions.

A former five-star high school product, Marshall was rated the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country when he signed with Boise State in January 2024. He had previously been at Texas A&M and Ole Miss before enrolling at Kilgore College.

Marshall was plagued by injuries during his two seasons in Boise. He was also suspended for one game last season as the Broncos finished with a 9-5 overall record while capturing a third straight Mountain West title.

Here are the 17 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s two transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern)