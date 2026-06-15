Boise State lands two-way player from Utah power Corner Canyon High School

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson had another productive weekend on the recruiting front.

Ryce Palepoi, a class of 2027 two-way player who will attend Utah power Corner Canyon High School next season, announced his commitment to the Broncos on Sunday.

“Home!,” Palepoi wrote on Instagram.

An unrated prospect by 247Sports, Palepoi chose the Broncos over a reported offer from UNLV. He was also being recruited by Iowa State, Utah and Weber State, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Palepoi spent his first three prep seasons at Utah’s Brighton High School. He played quarterback on offense, linebacker on defense and handled punting duties.

Boise State is recruiting Palepoi as a linebacker.

Palepoi completed 141 of 258 passes (55 percent) as a junior for 1,833 yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also added 65 carries for 320 yards and was voted first-team all-region for Class 5A Region 6.

Brighton shared the 5A Region 6 title last year with Woods Cross and finished 7-6 overall after falling to Springville in the semifinals.

Corner Canyon, a national power which went 12-2 overall last year en route to the program’s third straight Utah Class 6A state title, hired Brighton head coach Casey Sutera to the same position in January. Palepoi and others followed Sutera from Brighton to Corner Canyon.

Sutera, who served as Corner Canyon’s defensive coordinator from 2017-21, compiled a 35-14 overall record in four seasons at Brighton. He guided the program to back-to-back state semifinal appearances.

The Chargers are expected to take a step back this year after losing head coach Eric Kjar to Weber State. Kjar went 112-10 overall in eight seasons with the Chargers and helped develop current NFL quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Jaxson Dart.

With the addition of Palepoi, Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class is up to 11 members.

Here are Boise State’s 11 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)