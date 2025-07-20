Boise State linebacker nominated for national award
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni has become a leader on and off the field for Boise State.
Earlier this week, Notarainni was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Good Works team will feature 22 players and one coach who make outstanding contributions to their communities.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Notarainni tallied 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries during his junior season. He was voted first-team all-Mountain West Conference and was selected to the 2025 preseason all-MWC team.
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan called Notarainni “one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever seen” during MWC media days.
“I take a lot from him,” Virgin-Morgan said. “He leads the defense very well. A lot by example, and he speaks up a lot. He has a very big voice and everybody listens to him. It’s amazing to lead with a guy like that.
“I feel like Marco has always been ready for this opportunity. He’s one of those guys that’s always putting in — no matter what the work is — he’s always putting in the work. He doesn’t question it, he doesn’t think twice, he always puts in the work. I think the amount of extra work he puts in and the way he takes care of his body, because he knows how important that is coming off those injuries, being able to stay healthy and stay ready for the team is one of the biggest things for him.”
A three-star prospect for the class of 2021, Notarainni signed with Boise State coming out of Southern California’s Torrey Pines High School. He chose the Broncos over offers from Columbia, New Mexico, Oregon State and Utah State.
Notarainni redshirted in 2021 and became an impact player for Boise State the following year.
Injuries have plagued Notarainni throughout his Boise State career, but the interior linebacker is fully healthy entering his senior season.
“Marco’s one of the top leaders on our entire team,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said during MWC media days. “Marco is actively looking at his team in everything he does, from workouts to the film room to walkthroughs. He holds himself to a high standard with over a 4.0 (GPA) his entire career. He’s that kid, and he brings other people with him.
“He’s the lead communicator. He’s the best I’ve been around who can take coaching on a Tuesday practice, it’ll show up Saturday night in a game. He’s got an elite football IQ.”