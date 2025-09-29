Boise State linebacker voted Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week
After a dominant defensive performance against pass-happy Appalachian State, Boise State was rewarded in the Mountain West weekly awards.
Sophomore linebacker Boen Phelps earned his first MWC Defensive Player of the Week honor, the conference announced on Monday.
Phelps notched six total tackles and returned an interception 33 yards to the end zone in Boise State’s 47-14 rout of Appalachian State. Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy also had a pick-six in the game.
Phelps received a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 94.4, the highest among FBS linebackers last week.
The Broncos (3-1) held the Mountaineers (2-2) to 184 yards of total offense and 65 passing yards. Appalachian State entered Saturday’s non-conference game with the nation’s No. 3 passing offense at 357.7 yards per game.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson felt it was a breakthrough performance for the defense.
“Our guys have been playing hard, physical, but have given up too many explosive plays,” Danielson said after the game. “Getting two pick-sixes, I don’t know if that’s ever happened in a game, at least in my time. And the number three passing offense in the country, holding them to (65) yards, that’s big-time. I’m proud of our coaches, proud of our players. It was huge for us to build on that going forward.”
Phelps was a two-star prospect coming out of Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, a small town near the Washington/Idaho border about 30 minutes south of Spokane. Phelps chose to walk on at Boise State over reported scholarship offers Black Hills State, Central Washington, Montana Western and Whitworth.
Phelps redshirted in 2023 and appeared in all 14 games last season, recording six total tackles as the Broncos finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Through four games this season, Phelps has 17 total tackles. He recorded a career-best seven tackles in Boise State’s 49-37 victory over Air Force to open MWC play.
Phelps is the third Boise State player to earn a MWC weekly award this season.
Sophomore running back Dylan Riley received Offensive Player of the Week honors after tallying 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns against Air Force. Riley set career highs for carries (19), rushing yards (171) and rushing touchdowns (four) while also catching two passes for 84 yards, including a 75-yard screen pass TD.
Sire Gaines was named MWC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Eastern Washington. Gaines had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries against the Eagles.