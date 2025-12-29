Boise State loses another defensive back to transfer portal

Boise State reserve defensive back Jaylen Webb announced on Sunday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Webb appeared in two games for the Broncos during the 2025 season and recorded no stats. The former junior college All-America selection will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“First off, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me and my family,” Webb wrote in a statement posted on X. “Second, I want to thank my family for their support and guidance through my journey. I am grateful for the coaches, teammates and fans who have supported me during my time at Boise State. With that being said after careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”

Webb was rated the No. 16 overall JUCO recruit nationally in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings when he signed with the Broncos in Dec. 2024. He was the No. 2 JUCO product in Texas and the No. 2 JUCO safety in the country.

Webb picked off five passes during his sophomore season at Kilgore College en route to first-team All-America honors. He was also named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Webb saw limited playing time in a loaded Boise State safeties room that featured Ty Benefield, Zion Washington, Derek Ganter Jr. and others.

Benefield, a senior-to-be, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Saturday.

“While Boise has been my home for three years, sometimes you have to leave home in order to grow,” Benefield wrote on X. “To my coaches, the community, and my brothers who went to battle with me, thank you. We accomplished something special here, including three straight MWC championships and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I will be entering the transfer portal with gratitude in my heart. Excited for the next chapter and the challenges God places before me.”

The new 15-day winter transfer portal window opens on Friday. As of Monday morning, Benefield is Boise State’s lone starter exploring the portal.

Here are the nine Boise State players who have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive lineman

Jaylen Webb, jr., defensive back

MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS