Boise State moves up in Coaches Poll following bye week
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After securing five straight victories, Boise State had the week off entering the meat of its Pac-12 schedule.
The Broncos (5-1, 2-0), who will be back in action next weekend at Washington State (1-6, 0-3), moved up two spots in the Week 6 Coaches Poll.
Boise State checked in at No. 22 in the latest Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday. The Broncos were ranked No. 24 last week.
No. 23 Northwestern, No. 24 Florida and No. 25 Oregon rounded out the bottom of the poll. No other Group of Six teams cracked the top 25 while James Madison (80 votes), Oregon State (17), New Mexico (16), UTSA (13), North Dakota State (eight), Air Force (three) and North Texas (one) all received votes.
The top Group of Six team in the final College Football Playoff rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
It was a chaotic weekend of football as eight teams in the Coaches Poll top 25 suffered losses, including top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Notre Dame. The Bulldogs stumbled at home against Auburn, 27-24, while the Fighting Irish fell short at then-No. 8 BYU, 28-24.
Miami took over the top spot in the poll, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Texas Tech.
Boise State’s College Football Playoff resume took a hit on Friday night when Memphis (5-2, 2-1 American) suffered a 31-17 road loss at struggling Tulane (3-3, 1-1). The Tigers had won three straight games after suffering a 38-20 loss at Boise State in Week 3 and earned six votes in last week’s poll.
Oregon, which defeated Boise State in Week 1, remained at No. 25 after securing a 17-14 come-from-behind win over Nebraska.
Here is the full Week 7 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Week 7 Coaches Poll
1. Miami (50)
2. Ohio State (13)
3. BYU (10)
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Indiana
7. Ole Miss
8. Notre Dame
9. Utah
10. UCLA
11. Tennessee
12. Kentucky
13. Alabama
14. Iowa
15. USC
16. Houston
17. LSU
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. SMU
21. Missouri
22. Boise State
23. Northwestern
24. Florida
25. Oregon
Dropped out: No. 19 Mississippi State; No. 20 Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Arizona 141; Oklahoma State 87; James Madison 80; Auburn 55; Mississippi State 32; Nebraska 19; Oregon State 17; New Mexico 16; UTSA 13; Michigan 10; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 7; Duke 7; North Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; Air Force 3; North Texas 1
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob