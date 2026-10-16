Boise State vs. Oregon State: Who has the edge in the Pac-12 title race?

There is a lot of football left to be played before Oregon State travels to No. 23 Boise State on Nov. 14, but the location of the Pac-12 title game will likely be decided when the Beavers (4-2, 2-0) and Broncos (5-1, 2-0) face off.

At the midway point of the season, here is a snapshot of the Pac-12’s top two contenders on offense, defense and special teams, and a breakdown of their remaining schedules.

Offense

The Beavers and Broncos use very different approaches to shred opposing defenses.

Oregon State, which entered Week 7 as the Pac-12’s top scoring offense at 41.8 points per game, leads the nation by a wide margin in passing yards per game (391.2). Quarterback Braden Atkinson is the country’s leading passer while true freshman Jesse Legree sits atop the national receiving list.

Boise State, meanwhile, averages 234.5 yards on the ground, the ninth-highest total in FBS. Dylan Riley entered the week as the nation’s leading rusher with 127 carries for 835 yards and six touchdowns.

The Broncos are averaging 35.0 points per game and lead college football in time of possession at 36 minutes, 8 seconds. Oregon State is No. 22 nationally at 32:29.

Advantage: Oregon State. It’s a close call, but the Beavers are more explosive and have proven their ability to run the ball in recent games.

Defense

Oregon State quietly has the Pac-12’s top all-around defense, ranking first in total defense (326.3 yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense (22.0 points). The Beavers are surrendering a Pac-12-best 5.0 yards per play and lead the conference with 15 sacks.

Boise State ranks second among Pac-12 teams in total defense (368.20 and third in scoring defense (22.3), but the Broncos’ underlying defensive metrics are poor.

No team in FBS surrenders more explosive plays than Boise State, and the Broncos’ 6.8 yards per play allowed is tied for No. 130 in the country.

Advantage: Oregon State. While the offensive units are debatable, Oregon State has a clear edge on defense in this matchup.

Special teams

Boise State’s special teams have been much improved in 2026.

Canaan Moore is 9 for 10 on field goals and 30 for 30 on PATs. Oscar Doyle is the Pac-12’s top punter with 16 boots for 43.8 yards. The Broncos’ kick coverage units have also performed at a high level.

The Beavers rank second behind Boise State in net punting, but kicker Caleb Ojeda is just 5 for 8 on field goals. Ojeda is 1 for 4 on attempts of 40 or more yards.

Oregon State ranks No. 126 nationally in kick return defense at 26.8 yards allowed.

Advantage: Boise State. The Broncos have the edge in this matchup on special teams.

Schedule

The Broncos have remaining Pac-12 road matchups with Washington State (1-5, 0-2) and Colorado State (2-4, 0-2) while getting Texas State (3-3, 1-1), Oregon State and San Diego State (2-4, 1-1) at home.

Oregon State has a tougher closing stretch with road trips to Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) and Boise State. The Beavers will host Washington State, Texas State and Utah State (2-4, 1-1) down the stretch.

Advantage: Boise State. The Broncos have already won at Fresno State and get to face the Beavers at home.

Overall

At the midway point, Oregon State has a clear advantage over Boise State on defense with a more potent offense. The Broncos are better on special teams and get to host the Beavers at Albertsons Stadium.

With home-field advantage, Boise State still has a slight edge in the race for the Pac-12 title. But Oregon State will be the most complete team the Broncos have faced since Week 1.