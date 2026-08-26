Boise State nears season-ticket goal as renovated Albertsons Stadium enters Pac-12 era

Boise State leaned on a strong home-field advantage last season to compile a 6-1 record at Albertsons Stadium and capture the program’s third straight Mountain West title.

Albertsons Stadium had a reduced capacity of nearly 4,000 seats last season due to the $70 million North End Zone Project. The renovation was completed over the summer, adding around 1,600 premium seats to Albertsons Stadium.

“I’m blown away by this north end zone,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during his pre-camp press conference. “I saw it for the first time with our players (just before fall camp) … and walking in with our players, I about started crying. Just blown away by the amount of work that got put in, the amount of foresight from (athletic director Jeramiah Dickey) and everybody.

“There’s not a lot of capital projects sometimes going on because of revenue share, where college football is. (Dickey) saw around the turn to know this is going to push everything forward with this university, we’re going to be able to monetize it in a certain way. Seeing it done now, it’s unbelievable. It’s a game-changer for our football team, a game-changer for our university.”

Boise State has not released an official capacity for updated Albertsons Stadium, but previous estimates placed the new capacity at 35,000 seats. Old Albertsons Stadium had an official capacity of 36,363.

Boise State sets 23,000 season-ticket goal

As of Tuesday afternoon, Boise State had sold 20,593 season tickets for the upcoming season in Year 1 of the new Pac-12. The Broncos sold 21,497 season tickets last year and 19,762 in 2024.

Boise State sold out all six regular-season home games in 2025 but had the program’s 14-game sellout streak snapped by the MWC championship game.

On a frigid Friday night, the Broncos drew 27,152 fans for last year’s MWC title game. Boise State took down UNLV, 38-21, for the program’s third straight conference title.

Dickey set a goal of 23,000 season tickets for 2026.

“We have to drive more revenue,” Dickey said in a previous statement. “We don’t need what everyone else has, we just need more than we’ve got. And this is going to give us an opportunity to create something that’s sustainable so we can revenue share with our student-athletes and continue to elevate.”

What’s new at Albertsons Stadium?

Boise State has six regular-season home games for the 2026 season:

• Saturday, Sept. 12: Memphis, 4 p.m. Mountain time kickoff

• Saturday, Sept, 19: South Dakota, 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 3: Utah State, 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: Texas State, 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 14: Oregon State, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 21: San Diego State, 7:30 p.m.