Boise State pays tribute to program legends Ashton Jeanty, Kellen Moore with new blue turf

Albertsons Stadium is receiving a major facelift as Boise State prepares to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer.

In January 2025, Boise State broke ground on a $65 million renovation to the north end zone at Albertsons Stadium that is on track to be completed for the Broncos’ 2026 home opener against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Albertsons Stadium is also receiving new blue turf featuring the Pac-12 logo and tributes to a pair of program legends and the state of Idaho.

On both sides of Lyle Smith Field, the hash marks at the 2 and 11 yard lines will be painted orange in honor of running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Kellen Moore, two of the greatest players in college football history. Jeanty wore No. 2 from 2022-24 while Moore compiled a 50-3 overall record in a No. 11 jersey from 2008-11.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲.



The details of the new Blue! ⤵️#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/yJnjUiUlAz — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 29, 2026

“Similar to Lyle Smith, Ashton and Kellen didn’t just help us win a lot of games, they changed what was possible for Boise State football,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a press release. “We wanted to create something epic to celebrate their impact. This is more than a tribute; it is a permanent reminder of the standard they set.”

Additionally, the kickoff markers on both sides of The Blue will be an outline of the state of Idaho. Dickey has consistently messaged that Boise State athletics are the “front porch of Idaho.”

Jeanty was a three-year sensation for the Broncos, tallying 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. He compiled 2,601 rushing yards—28 yards shy of Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record—and 29 touchdowns as a junior and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

The Broncos ended the 2024 season with a 12-2 overall record and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty set a new franchise rookie record with 1,321 yards from scrimmage while scoring 10 total touchdowns last season.

Moore, the winningest quarterback in college football history, finished his Boise State career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman voting, the highest for a Boise State player until Jeanty’s runner-up finish.

Moore played in the NFL for six seasons with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and Dallas Cowboys (2015-17) and is entering his second season as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.