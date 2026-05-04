Boise State only Group of Six program in post-spring Top 25 ranking

With a move to the Pac-12 on the horizon, Boise State wrapped up spring practice on April 25.

The Broncos are leaving the Mountain West on July 1 alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State for the Pac-12. The rebuilt conference is expected to be among the strongest in the Group of Six and send its champion to the College Football Playoff.

As college football enters the summer offseason, Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY released their too-early Top 25 for the 2026 season late last week.

Boise State, which finished 9-5 overall last year while capturing the program’s third straight MWC title, was the only Group of Six program included in the rankings, checking in at No. 25.

“Boise is the favorite in the reestablished Pac-12 and the safest pick coming out of the spring to be the best team coming out of the Group of Six,” Smith and Myerberg wrote. “The offense brings back quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley and three starters up front, though the receiver room will be almost entirely rebuilt around Southern University transfer Darren Morris, JUCO recruit Akeem Wright and a pair of true freshmen in Terrious Favors and Rasean Jones. The defense returns five starters but needs a makeover in the secondary.”

Ohio State topped Smith and Myerberg’s too-early Top 25, followed by Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and reigning national champion Indiana. Oregon, Boise State’s Week 1 opponent, landed at No. 8 in the poll.

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson praised the team’s more focused approach during spring practice.

“The effort and physicality is much improved, which is operation number one for us,” Danielson said after the spring game. “We will play harder and more physical than every team we play. That has to be a standard here, and we lost that at times last season, and that’s my fault. I think we’re close to getting that back, and that’s what I’m really proud of this spring.”

Boise State will open the 2026 season at Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Broncos and Ducks faced off at Autzen Stadium back in 2024 with Oregon needing a fourth-quarter comeback to earn a 37-34 victory on a last-second field goal.

The Broncos went on to finish the season 12-2 overall and earn a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in program history. Oregon has reached the CFP in each of the past two seasons.

Following the Oregon game, Boise State will host Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 12 to kick off its home slate. The Broncos will open Pac-12 play on Saturday, Oct. 3 with a home game against Utah State.