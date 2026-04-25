What head coach Spencer Danielson said about Boise State’s 2026 spring game

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson was largely impressed with what he witnessed during Saturday’s spring game at Albertsons Stadium.

The Blue team earned a 33-25 victory over the Orange team on a near-perfect afternoon on The Blue.

“I’m proud of our team competing today,” Danielson said during his post-scrimmage radio interview. “I think we got better as a program and it was just fun to see our guys have a ton of juice, see our coaches have a ton of juice.”

Senior quarterback Maddux Madsen finished the day 6 of 10 passing for 116 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Max Cutforth was 7 of 14 for 72 yards.

Qumonte Williams Jr. caught a 68-yard touchdown from Madsen on the opening drive. True freshman Rasean Jones had three catches for 36 yards and a score.

The running game wasn’t quite as effective as Sire Gaines paced the team with 10 carries for 38 yards.

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s post-scrimmage radio interview.

On biggest area of improvement during spring practice

“The effort and physicality is much improved, which is operation number one for us. We will play harder and more physical than every team we play. That has to be a standard here, and we lost that at times last season, and that’s my fault. I think we’re close to getting that back, and that’s what I’m really proud of this spring.”

On Madsen’s experience, growth

“Anyone going into their senior year has had a lot of game reps. There’s high expectations for him, and it’s no different for Maddux, it’s no different for Jayden Virgin-Morgan. We’ve had really good conversations. I think he’s done some good things this spring where you can see him stepping into that. There’s also been some practices where he hasn’t been his best. So he needs to continue to be consistent and have a big-time summer.

“The biggest thing for me big-picture for Mad Dog is making sure he can be the quarterback that can win us games, not just be a game manager in some situations. He knows that. He’s won two straight conference championships, he’s done a lot of good. But I know that the best is still in store for him and the team.”

On going for fourth straight conference title

“It’s going to come down to how hard we play and how physical we play. The three things that I’m doubling down on this year … (are) playing fast, playing hard and playing together, and the playing fast part is playing harder and more physical than every team. That is the foundation of this place and I know if we can say ‘Yes’ to those things, we’ll be hoisting the trophy in December and it’s going to say Pac-12 on it.”