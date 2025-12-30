Boise State quarterback to enter transfer portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaleb Annett is Boise State’s latest transfer portal departure.

Annett announced on Monday that he plans to enter the transfer portal when the 15-day winter window opens on Friday.

“I will be entering the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility,” Annett wrote on X. “Thank you Boise State, my teammates, and coaches.”

Rated a three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Corona Del Mar High School, Annett signed with the Broncos in December 2023. He also held a reported offer from Princeton.

Annett was ranked as the No. 96 quarterback prospect nationally and the No. 144 overall recruit in California in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings.

Annett redshirted in 2024 as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. He closed the 2025 season at No. 4 on the depth chart behind starter Maddux Madsen, backup Max Cutforth and true freshman walk-on Zeke Martinez.

Earlier this month, head coach Spencer Danielson said he felt “really good” about a Boise State quarterbacks room that will also include a pair of California true freshmen in Cash Herrera (The Bishop’s School) and Jackson Taylor (Thousand Oaks High School).

“We feel really good about the room and where it’s growing to,” Danielson said. “For us, we’re always looking to see what is out there for this program. But for right now, we’re not going to recruit the transfer portal for a quarterback.”

On Sunday, reserve defensive back Jaylen Webb announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

“First off, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me and my family,” Webb wrote in a statement posted on X. “Second, I want to thank my family for their support and guidance through my journey. I am grateful for the coaches, teammates and fans who have supported me during my time at Boise State. With that being said after careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”

Here are the 14 Boise State players who have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, senior, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, jr., defensive back