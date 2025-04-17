Boise State rebuilds its defensive line, will stay active in transfer portal
As spring practice comes to a close, Boise State’s biggest offensive question mark is at the wide receiver position.
On the other side of the ball, the defensive line room is largely unproven.
The Broncos are replacing three starters up front in nose tackle Herbert Gums, defensive tackle Braxton Fely and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. Gums and Hassanein are both preparing for the NFL Draft while Fely hopped in the transfer portal earlier this month.
Head coach Spencer Danielson said Boise State will be looking to add depth to its defensive line following spring practice.
“We’re going to be actively recruiting a defensive tackle in the portal window,” Danielson said. “But we’ve got a really good group. Obviously, a group that has not played a lot for us. Either guys that have been younger, guys that we’ve brought in this semester, and they are starting to grow and develop a lot. They’re playing much better, they’re playing together.
“With coach (Eric) Chinander and Frank Maile, I think we have two of the best defensive line coaches in the country. When they’re working with them every single day, seeing the growth that’s happened … we’re going to be good up front.”
Since capturing their second straight Mountain West Conference title, the Broncos have lost four defensive linemen to the portal: Demanuel Brown Jr., Nick Hawthorne, Tyler Wegis and Fely. Backup nose tackles Michael Callahan and Sheldon Newton exhausted their eligibility last season.
Boise State does return starting edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, a first-team all-MWC selection last season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Virgin-Morgan tallied 40 total tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery a season ago.
Junior Max Stege is a returning rotation player who recorded 14 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and three sacks during his sophomore season.
To make up for the losses, Boise State added four players to its defensive front via the transfer portal: David Latu (BYU), Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), Dion Washington (Hawaii) and Malakai Williams (Idaho). Danielson also praised the potential of true freshman Bol Bol, a Canada native who starred for Washington’s Yelm High School last fall.
“He’s going to be a really good player,” Danielson said of Bol. “Latu is continuing to grow. Michael Madrie, Lopez Sanusi, Dion Washington, those guys in that D tackle room are getting better.
“We’re not going to be a ready-made product by the end of spring ball. But if we can continue (over) the summer where we left spring, we’re going to be good up front. I mean, we put a premium on that. That’s a non-negotiable for us as a defense.”