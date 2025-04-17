Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos lose another defensive lineman to portal
The college football spring transfer portal window opened on Wednesday, and Boise State suffered another blow to its defensive line depth.
Reserve defensive end Tyler Wegis is the latest Bronco to hit the portal. Wegis is the fourth Boise State defensive lineman to enter the portal since the end of the 2024 regular season, joining Demanuel Brown Jr. (now at New Mexico State), Braxton Fely and Nick Hawthorne (UMass).
The 6-foot-6, 261-pound Wegis appeared in six games for the Broncos last season and recorded one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. He did not play in Boise State’s final six games.
A three-star prospect coming out of California’s San Juan Hills High School, Wegis initially signed with Utah before transferring to Boise State in January 2023.
Wegis will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Broncos have suffered three major portal losses during the spring cycle: Fely, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds and linebacker Andrew Simpson.
Simpson, a second-team all-Mountain West Conference selection in 2023, missed time due to injury last season but still finished with 45 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
According to USCFootball.com’s Connor Morrissette, Simpson is scheduled to visit USC this week.
Fely recorded 24 total tackles (nine for loss) and 5.5 sacks en route to second-team all-MWC honors last year.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Fely has set up visits with Cal and Miami while multiple Big Ten and SEC schools are also in the mix.
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 25.
Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 17 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis
Here are Boise State’s 11 portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)