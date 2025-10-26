Boise State receives minimal respect in Week 10 Coaches poll
After a sensational defensive performance on Friday at Nevada, Boise State continued to receive some tepid support in the Week 10 edition of the Coaches Poll.
The Broncos (6-2, 4-0), who created five takeaways in a 24-3 road win over Nevada (1-7, 0-4), earned one vote in the latest Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday.
Boise State checked in at No. 25 in the preseason Coaches poll but dropped out following a blowout road loss at South Florida. The Broncos did not receive a vote for seven weeks but earned two in the Week 9 poll after hammering previously undefeated UNLV, 56-31.
San Diego State (6-1, 3-0) led the way in the Coaches poll among MWC teams with 14 votes. The Aztecs shut out Fresno State on Saturday, 23-0, for their fifth consecutive victory.
The Broncos travel to San Diego State on Nov. 15.
UNLV (6-1, 2-1) earned six votes in the Week 10 Coaches poll. The Rebels will host New Mexico next Saturday coming off a bye week.
Two Group of Five teams were represented in the top 25: No. 23 Navy and No. 25 Memphis of the American Conference. The Midshipmen (7-0) survived a 42-32 shootout with Florida Atlantic on Saturday while Memphis (7-1) stormed back to defeat South Florida, 34-31.
The Bulls, who were ranked No. 20 last week, dropped out of the Week 10 poll.
Three American members were among the others receiving votes: Tulane (65), South Florida (24) and North Texas (11). Sun Belt favorite James Madison got 18 votes.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained atop the Coaches poll, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
Notre Dame, which defeated Boise State earlier this month, moved up one spot to No. 12.
Here is the full Week 10 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (62, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (2, SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Georgia Tech (ACC)
8. Ole Miss (SEC)
9. Miami (ACC)
10. BYU (Big 12)
11. Vanderbilt (SEC)
12. Notre Dame (Independent)
13. Texas Tech (Big 12)
14. Tennessee (SEC)
15. Virginia (ACC)
16. Cincinnati (Big 12)
17. Louisville (ACC)
18. Oklahoma (SEC)
19. Texas (SEC)
20. Missouri (SEC)
21. Michigan (Big Ten)
22. Houston (Big 12)
23. Navy (American)
24. Utah (Big 12)
25. Memphis (American)
Schools dropped out: No. 19 LSU (SEC), No. 20 South Florida (American), No. 23 Illinois (Big Ten), No. 25. Arizona State (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1