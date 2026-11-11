Boise State receives more support in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Boise State moved up one spot to No. 24 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who are set to host Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) on Saturday with ESPN’s College GameDay in town, were ranked No. 25 in last week’s initial CFP top 25.

The committee had Boise State as the No. 12 seed with an opening-round game against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Boise State was once again the only Group of Six team included in the CFP rankings. The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

The Broncos made their lone CFP appearance in 2024 after winning the second of three consecutive Mountain West titles.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the CFP will officially expand to 24 teams for the 2027 season. The Group of Six will still be guaranteed just one bid to the 24-team playoff.

For the second straight week, the Broncos had considerably more support in the AP Poll (No. 17) and Coaches Poll (No. 18)

DraftKings Sportsbook updated its CFP odds after the reveal, and Boise State remains the overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six at -160. Only Georgia (-9000), Notre Dame (-4000), Alabama (-3000), Miami (-2500), Indiana (-1000), Utah (-700), UCLA (-430) and Texas (-380) have better odds to reach the CFP.

Mountain West leader New Mexico (8-1, 5-0) is next in the DraftKings CFP odds among Group of Six teams at +160. The Lobos host UNLV (5-4, 3-2) this week, followed by a road trip to Wyoming (6-3, 5-1) and a home matchup with Air Force (7-2, 3-2).

North Texas (7-2, 5-0 American) is also in the mix at +1400. The Mean Green travel to UTSA (7-2, 4-1) this week in what will effectively be a CFP elimination game. The Roadrunners slipped to +3000 after suffering a blowout loss to FAU last week.

Sun Belt co-leader Liberty (8-1, 5-0) is also alive for a CFP bid at +1700.

No other Group of Six teams have CFP odds listed by DraftKings.

Here is the full top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

November 10, 2026

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

7. Miami

8. Tennessee

9. Indiana

10. BYU

11. Kentucky

12. Texas Tech

13. Wake Forest

14. Houston

15. Iowa

16. Oregon

17. South Carolina

18. USC

19. Ole Miss

20. Ohio State

21. LSU

22. Missouri

23. Arizona

24. Boise State

25. Oklahoma State

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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