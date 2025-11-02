Boise State receives zero votes in Week 11 AP poll
Boise State’s 16-game home winning streak came to an end on Saturday with a 30-7 loss to Mountain West rival Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) lost starting quarterback Maddux Madsen to a lower leg injury and were held to 193 yards of total offense with three turnovers by the Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2).
After the poor showing at home, Boise State received no votes in the Week 11 edition of the AP poll, which was released on Sunday. The Broncos earned four votes in the Week 9 poll but had zero votes last week after a hard-fought win over lowly Nevada (1-7, 0-4).
San Diego State (7-1, 4-0) was the only MWC team to receive votes in the Week 11 AP poll. The Aztecs got 30 votes after taking down Wyoming (4-5, 2-3) at home, 24-7, for their sixth straight win.
Boise State will play at San Diego State on Nov. 15 after a bye week.
UNLV (6-2, 2-2) received no votes for the third straight week after suffering a 40-35 home loss to New Mexico (6-3, 3-2).
Memphis of the American Conference was the lone Group of Five team to crack the top 25 of the Week 11 AP poll, checking in at No. 22.
Fellow American members North Texas (27) and South Florida (23) also received votes, as did James Madison (53) of the Sun Belt.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
Here is the full Week 11 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (54, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (11, Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (1, SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Ole Miss (SEC)
8. BYU (Big 12)
9. Texas Tech (Big 12)
10. Notre Dame (Independent)
11. Oklahoma (SEC)
12. Virginia (ACC)
13. Texas (SEC)
14. Louisville (ACC)
15. Vanderbilt (SEC)
16. Georgia Tech (ACC)
17. Utah (Big 12)
18. Miami (ACC)
19. Missouri (SEC)
20. USC (Big Ten)
21. Michigan (Big Ten)
22. Memphis (American)
23. Tennessee (SEC)
24. Washington (Big Ten)
25. Cincinnati (Big 12)
Dropped out: No. 22 Houston (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego State 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona State 4.