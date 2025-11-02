What went wrong in Boise State’s blowout loss to Fresno State
For the third time this season, Boise State’s offense vanished during an uncompetitive loss.
But Saturday’s 30-7 home thrashing at the hands of rival Fresno State had a different feel than early-season losses to South Florida and Notre Dame.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) mustered just 193 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2), their lowest total of the Spencer Danielson era. The seven points are the fewest Boise State has ever scored in a Mountain West game, breaking the previous record of 13 during a 2018 home loss to San Diego State.
Here are four things that went wrong for the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.
1. No Madsen, no offense
Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen was sacked on Boise State’s third drive of the game and had his right leg awkwardly twisted. The junior captain remained on the ground for a while in visible pain and couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
Madsen was carted to the locker room and later emerged on crutches with a boot.
Boise State’s offense was unable to function on Saturday with backup quarterback Max Cutforth taking over for Madsen.
Cutforth finished 14 of 29 passing for 106 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and two fumbles (one lost). Fresno State’s front seven dominated the line of scrimmage and held the Broncos to 29 carries for 91 yards.
Cutforth’s first interception wasn’t his fault — more on that later — but the sophomore took a bad sack and fumbled on the opening drive of the third quarter. Fresno State cashed in the turnover for a 17-7 lead.
On Boise State’s ensuing possession, Cutforth didn’t see Tytus Khajavi in zone coverage and threw it right to the linebacker for an easy interception.
After the game, Danielson said he expects Madsen to be out for “a while.” The Broncos will need Cutforth to play much cleaner after the bye week.
2. Killer drops
Madsen and Cutforth were both hurt by multiple drops from Boise State receivers and tight ends.
On the Broncos’ opening drive, Madsen delivered a perfect ball to Cam Bates that might’ve gone for a 70-yard touchdown. The pass clanged off Bates’ hands, and Boise State was forced to punt.
Chase Penry had a drop on the play before Madsen suffered his lower leg injury.
Cutforth’s first interception hit tight end Matt Lauter in the hands and ricocheted into the arms of Simeon Harris. Harris had a monster game for the Bulldogs, recording three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.
3. Penalty issues resurface
Boise State committed nine penalties for 94 yards, and several of the penalties were costly.
The Broncos’ second drive of the day was over before it began due to a holding penalty and consecutive false starts.
Fresno State benefitted from a roughing the passer penalty on Braxton Fely and a Jaden Mickey late hit during its nine-play, 55-yard scoring drive late in the opening quarter. At the end of the first half, a Ty Benefield pass interference penalty helped the Bulldogs get into field goal range to take a 10-7 halftime lead.
Fresno State had fewer yards of total offense (60) than Boise State penalty yards (64) in the first half.
The penalty issues continued after halftime as an A’Marion McCoy unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to a Bryson Donelson two-yard touchdown run that made it a 24-7 game late in the third quarter.
4. Special teams woes
Boise State only had one special teams breakdown on Saturday, but it was a major screwup.
Malik Sherrod ripped off a 44-yard run — the Broncos’ lone explosive play of the day — to set Boise State up with a first down at the Fresno State 28. The drive stalled, leading to a 45-yard Colton Boomer field goal attempt early in the second quarter.
Boomer’s kick never had a chance as Fresno State blocked the try to preserve its 7-0 lead.
“We got a field goal blocked, which was just a complete lack of technique by one of our players on the front,” Danielson said. “Just didn’t do what we practice, and that’s the stuff that hurts you.”