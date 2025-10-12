Boise State receives zero votes in Week 8 edition of AP poll
Boise State bounced back from a tough loss to Notre Dame with a decisive 41-25 home Mountain West victory over New Mexico on Saturday.
The Broncos (4-2, 2-0) created three takeaways on defense while holding the Lobos (3-3, 0-2) to 232 total yards, 75 of which came on their final drive of the game.
Despite the strong showing at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State did not receive a vote in the AP poll for the seventh straight week. The Broncos opened the season at No. 25 in the AP poll but immediately dropped out following a loss to South Florida in their opener.
UNLV (6-0, 2-0) was the top vote-getter among MWC teams in the latest edition of the AP poll, which was released on Sunday. The Rebels earned 30 votes after securing a 51-48 home win over Air Force (1-5, 0-4).
Boise State will host UNLV next week in the biggest game of the MWC season to date. The Broncos have defeated the Rebels in the last two MWC title games.
San Diego State (5-1, 2-0) received two votes after routing Nevada on the road, 44-10.
Two Group of Five teams cracked the top 25: No. 19 South Florida and No. 22 Memphis. Fellow American members Navy (11 votes) and Tulane (two) also earned votes.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, remained at No. 1, followed by Miami (Florida), Indiana, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
Here is the full Week 8 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (50, Big Ten)
2. Miami (13, ACC)
3. Indiana (3, Big Ten)
4. Texas A&M (SEC)
5. Ole Miss (SEC)
6. Alabama (SEC)
7. Texas Tech (Big 12)
8. Oregon (Big Ten)
9. Georgia (SEC)
10. LSU (SEC)
11. Tennessee (SEC)
12. Georgia Tech (ACC)
13. Notre Dame (Independent)
14. Oklahoma (SEC)
15. BYU (Big 12)
16. Missouri (SEC)
17. Vanderbilt (SEC)
18. Virginia (ACC)
19. South Florida (American)
20. USC (Big Ten)
21. Texas (SEC)
22. Memphis (American)
23. Utah (Big 12)
24. Cincinnati (Big 12)
25. Nebraska (Big Ten)
Dropped out: No. 15 Michigan (Big Ten), No. 17 Illinois (Big Ten), No. 21 Arizona State (Big 12), No. 22 Iowa State (Big 12), No. 25 Florida State (ACC).
Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego State 2.