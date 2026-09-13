Boise State remains unranked in Week 2 Coaches Poll
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Boise State jumped from 24 votes to 43 in last week’s Coaches Poll after nearly upsetting Oregon on the road, and the Broncos earned a bit more support following Saturday’s 38-20 home victory over Memphis.
The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) received 44 votes in the Week 2 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday morning. Boise State ranked third among teams outside the top 25, coming in behind Florida (183 votes) and Louisville (160 votes).
Trailing 17-3 late in the second quarter against Memphis, Boise State roared back for a 38-20 victory at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday.
The Broncos ran for 357 yards, including a career-high 206 from junior tailback Dylan Riley.
“Hats off to Boise State,” Memphis head coach Charles Huff said in his postgame press conference. “They played a heck of a game. They did what they do and executed well. Hats off to their coaches for putting a good plan together. Their players played their tails off.”
Four other Group of 6 teams received votes in the Week 2 Coaches Poll: Western Michigan (10), Tulsa (7), North Dakota State (5) and New Mexico (4). Boise State travels to Western Michigan in two weeks.
Texas took over the top spot in the poll after securing a 24-23 come-from-behind victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes plummeted all the way to No. 6.
Georgia remained at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, followed by Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami.
Oregon was the biggest faller of the week, dropping 12 spots to No. 18 after suffering a 39-31 road loss to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys had lost 21 straight games against FBS opponents.
Boise State opened the 2026 season with a 34-27 road loss at Oregon, then ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.
Here is the full Week 2 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Week 2 Coaches Poll
1. Texas (42)
2. Georgia (15)
3. Notre Dame (4)
4. Indiana (10)
5. Miami (2)
6. Ohio State
7. LSU (1)
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Alabama
11. USC
12. Texas Tech
13. BYU
14. Tennessee
15. Penn State
16. SMU
17. Utah
18. Oregon
19. Michigan
20. Iowa
21. Oklahoma
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Washington
25. Virginia
Dropped out: No. 25 Florida
Others receiving votes: Florida 183; Louisville 160; Boise State 44; Kansas State 24; South Carolina 23; Mississippi State 20; Vanderbilt 19; Duke 19; Nebraska 18; Pittsburgh 16; Oklahoma State 16; Auburn 15; Western Michigan 10; Virginia Tech 9; UCLA 8; Tulsa 7; North Dakota State 5; New Mexico 4; Clemson 3; Wake Forest 1; Arizona 1.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob