Boise State remains unranked in Week 2 Coaches Poll

Boise State jumped from 24 votes to 43 in last week’s Coaches Poll after nearly upsetting Oregon on the road, and the Broncos earned a bit more support following Saturday’s 38-20 home victory over Memphis.

The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) received 44 votes in the Week 2 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday morning. Boise State ranked third among teams outside the top 25, coming in behind Florida (183 votes) and Louisville (160 votes).

Trailing 17-3 late in the second quarter against Memphis, Boise State roared back for a 38-20 victory at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday.

The Broncos ran for 357 yards, including a career-high 206 from junior tailback Dylan Riley.

“Hats off to Boise State,” Memphis head coach Charles Huff said in his postgame press conference. “They played a heck of a game. They did what they do and executed well. Hats off to their coaches for putting a good plan together. Their players played their tails off.”

Four other Group of 6 teams received votes in the Week 2 Coaches Poll: Western Michigan (10), Tulsa (7), North Dakota State (5) and New Mexico (4). Boise State travels to Western Michigan in two weeks.

Texas took over the top spot in the poll after securing a 24-23 come-from-behind victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes plummeted all the way to No. 6.

Georgia remained at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, followed by Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami.

Oregon was the biggest faller of the week, dropping 12 spots to No. 18 after suffering a 39-31 road loss to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys had lost 21 straight games against FBS opponents.

Boise State opened the 2026 season with a 34-27 road loss at Oregon, then ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.

Here is the full Week 2 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 2 Coaches Poll

1. Texas (42)

2. Georgia (15)

3. Notre Dame (4)

4. Indiana (10)

5. Miami (2)

6. Ohio State

7. LSU (1)

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Alabama

11. USC

12. Texas Tech

13. BYU

14. Tennessee

15. Penn State

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Oregon

19. Michigan

20. Iowa

21. Oklahoma

22. Missouri

23. Houston

24. Washington

25. Virginia

Dropped out: No. 25 Florida

Others receiving votes: Florida 183; Louisville 160; Boise State 44; Kansas State 24; South Carolina 23; Mississippi State 20; Vanderbilt 19; Duke 19; Nebraska 18; Pittsburgh 16; Oklahoma State 16; Auburn 15; Western Michigan 10; Virginia Tech 9; UCLA 8; Tulsa 7; North Dakota State 5; New Mexico 4; Clemson 3; Wake Forest 1; Arizona 1.