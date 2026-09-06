What Boise State’s close loss to No. 2 Oregon means for the 2026 college football season

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said there are no moral victories following Saturday’s 34-27 season-opening loss at No. 2 Oregon.

But if there ever was a moral victory, Danielson’s team certainly earned one for its Week 1 performance as a 24.5-point underdog at Autzen Stadium.

The Broncos (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) held a 10-point advantage late in the second quarter and led 17-14 at halftime before the Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) answered in the second half.

In the final minutes, Boise State had two chances to mount a tying touchdown drive but gained just 18 total yards in nine plays.

“Our team will battle, man,” Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “I’m so proud of them doing it. We obviously have to tighten things up, we have to clean some things up. We have to be better as a staff—starting with me—but our team will absolutely fight and battle, and I’m very proud of that.”

Back in 2024, Boise State rode the momentum from a 37-34 loss at Oregon in Week 2 to a 12-1 regular-season record and the program’s lone College Football Playoff appearance.

The Broncos are set up to do the same thing this season in Year 1 of the rebuilt Pac-12.

Entering the Oregon game, Boise State had the lowest odds to reach the CFP among Group of 6 teams at +450. That number has dropped to +350 following the Broncos’ strong showing in Eugene. Oregon is -300 to make a third straight CFP appearance.

Boise State has the 18th-best odds nationally to reach the CFP and sits well above fellow Group of 6 contenders North Dakota State (+750), Navy (+900), Army (+1000), Memphis (+1000) and UTSA (+1000).

The Broncos are set to host Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in what could be an early CFP elimination game. The highest-ranked Group of 6 conference champion receives an automatic bid to the playoff.

Danielson said Group of 6 representation in the CFP is part of college football’s DNA.

“It’s great for college football, man,” Danielson said. “You put the ball down and it’s 11-on-11. It doesn’t matter the logo. Who is going to play harder for longer? That’s what makes college football awesome. We lost tonight, but it’s a game that I think everybody watching knows was toe-to-toe. And I think what makes college football great is you create opportunities to have these types of matchups.”

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