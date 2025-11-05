Boise State removed from College Football Playoff betting odds list
Boise State’s College Football Playoff aspirations are all but gone following a catastrophic 30-7 home loss to Mountain West rival Fresno State.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) entered last week as a +1400 long shot to make a second straight trip to the CFP, but Fresno State (6-3, 3-2) rode a strong defensive performance to victory at Albertsons Stadium.
In the latest update from FanDuel, San Diego State (7-1, 4-0) is the only MWC team with odds listed to make the CFP at +1300. The Aztecs travel to Hawaii (6-3, 3-2) this Saturday ahead of a home matchup with Boise State on Nov. 15.
San Diego State has won six straight games since a 36-13 loss to Washington State. Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis said the team still has plenty to work on.
“There are things within the run game that we had to refine,” Lewis said after last week’s 24-7 win over Wyoming. “Valuing the football is critically important now. It’s been two weeks in a row that we’ve done a poor job with turnovers. We have got to go back to emphasizing that.
“We need to go back to the basics, but we’ll continue to refine it. We’ll continue to go forward.”
Sitting atop the conference standings, San Diego State is now the favorite to win the MWC title at -125. Boise State is next at +250, followed by New Mexico (+1200), UNLV (+1200), Hawaii (+1500) and Fresno State (+1900).
The American Conference remains in an excellent position to represent the Group of Five in the CFP. The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
South Florida has the lowest CFP odds among American teams at +245, followed by North Texas (+320), Memphis (+360), Tulane (+1260), Navy (+1800) and East Carolina (+3500).
South Florida (6-2, 3-1), which routed Boise State in Week 1, hosts UTSA (4-4, 2-2) on Thursday while Tulane (6-2, 3-1) travels to Memphis (8-1, 4-1) on Friday. American-leading Navy (7-1, 5-1) can boost its CFP resume with an upset of No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday.
No American teams were included in the initial CFP rankings, which were released on Tuesday.
James Madison of the Sun Belt is also a strong CFP contender at +285.
