Boise State’s 2025 opener against South Florida moved to Thursday, Aug. 28
Boise State’s 2025 opener against South Florida has been moved from Saturday, Aug. 30, to Thursday, Aug. 28, the schools announced Friday in a joint release.
A kickoff time was not included in the announcement.
The Bulls share Raymond James Stadium with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last November, South Florida — a potential Pac-12 expansion target — broke ground on a new on-campus football stadium that is scheduled to be ready for the 2027 season.
Boise State and South Florida have never met in football. The Bulls are scheduled to make a return trip to Albertsons Stadium in Sept. 2027.
South Florida finished 7-6 overall last season in head coach Alex Golesh’s second year at the helm. South Florida compiled a 4-4 record in the American Athletic Conference and defeated San Jose State in a five-overtime Hawaii Bowl thriller, 41-39.
“When we got here, I said we were going to build a program, rather than (just) a team,” Golesh said earlier this month. “I think we’re right on schedule with that.”
Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule was released last week.
The Broncos, who finished last season 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, have a signature non-conference road matchup with Notre Dame on Oct. 4. The Irish are coming off a loss to Ohio State in the CFP championship game.
After opening the season at South Florida, Boise State will return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). The Broncos also have non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame.
To begin their final Mountain West Conference season, the Broncos will travel to Air Force on Sept. 20. Boise State’s MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 29).
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in 2025.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024. Boise State will be going a three-peat in its final MWC season.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is the Broncos’ complete 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida
Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 11 - New Mexico
Oct. 18 - UNLV
Oct. 25 - at Nevada
Nov. 1 - Fresno State
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State
Nov. 22 - Colorado State
Nov. 29 - at Utah State