Boise State announces full 2025 football schedule
Boise State’s complete 2025 football schedule was released Thursday afternoon.
The Broncos, who finished last season 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, have a signature non-conference road matchup with Notre Dame on Oct. 4. The Irish are coming off a loss to Ohio State in the CFP championship game.
Boise State will open the 2025 season at South Florida (Aug. 30) and return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). The Broncos also have non-conference games scheduled with Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame.
To begin their final season of Mountain West Conference play, the Broncos will travel to Air Force on Sept. 20. Boise State’s MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 29).
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in 2025.
The Broncos have six road games, six games at Albertsons Stadium and two byes. No kickoff times were provided in Thursday’s announcement.
The MWC championship game will be held Friday, Dec. 5.
The MWC is returning to an eight-game conference slate in 2025 after playing seven games last year due to a scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State of the Pac-12. The scheduling agreement between Oregon State, Washington State and the MWC was not renewed for 2025.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Boise State is a six-time MWC champion: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024. The Broncos will be going a three-peat in their final MWC season.
Here is the Broncos’ complete 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 30 - at South Florida
Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 11 - New Mexico
Oct. 18 - UNLV
Oct. 25 - at Nevada
Nov. 1 - Fresno State
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State
Nov. 22 - Colorado State
Nov. 29 - at Utah State