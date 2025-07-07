Boise State’s Spencer Danielson named to preseason watch list
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson is one of 26 coaches on the 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Monday.
The Dodd Trophy is awarded annually to a coach who succeeds on the field while also emphasizing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.
“As we enter our 50th anniversary season, we’re looking for exceptional candidates to join the storied fraternity of coaching greats who have previously won The Dodd Trophy,” said Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation chairman Jim Terry in a statement. “Over the last half century, this award has always stood for more than just wins on the field, but also focuses on how coaches should embody leadership with their student-athletes in the classroom and throughout their communities.”
Danielson’s 83.3 career winning percentage (15-3 overall record) is second only to Chris Petersen (88.5 percent, 92-12 overall record) in program history.
Danielson guided Boise State to a 12-2 overall record last season and the school’s second consecutive Mountain West Conference title. The Broncos reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State, which earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff, fell to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Under Danielson’s leadership, Boise State recorded 55 sacks during the 2024 season, the most in FBS. The Broncos ranked third nationally in tackles for loss at 111.
Star running back Ashton Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Danielson, 36, was voted 2024 MWC Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year last season. Back in April, Danielson and Boise State agreed to a restructured five-year contract that averages $2.2 million per season.
Army’s Jeff Monken, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield and Danielson are the only Group of 5 coaches on the 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. A midseason watch list will be released in the fall.
Here are the 26 coaches on the preseason watch list:
Bret Bielema, Illinois
Jeff Brohm, Louisville
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Mario Cristobal, Miami (Florida)
Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Spencer Danielson, Boise State
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
Mike Elko, Texas A&M
James Franklin, Penn State
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Brian Kelly, LSU
Brent Key, Georgia Tech
Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Dan Lanning, Oregon
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Jeff Monken, Army
Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Ryan Silverfield, Memphis
Kalani Sitake, BYU
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Brent Venables, Oklahoma