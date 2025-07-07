Boise State’s Spencer Danielson named to preseason watch list

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson.
Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson is one of 26 coaches on the 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Monday. 

The Dodd Trophy is awarded annually to a coach who succeeds on the field while also emphasizing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

“As we enter our 50th anniversary season, we’re looking for exceptional candidates to join the storied fraternity of coaching greats who have previously won The Dodd Trophy,” said Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation chairman Jim Terry in a statement. “Over the last half century, this award has always stood for more than just wins on the field, but also focuses on how coaches should embody leadership with their student-athletes in the classroom and throughout their communities.”

Danielson’s 83.3 career winning percentage (15-3 overall record) is second only to Chris Petersen (88.5 percent, 92-12 overall record) in program history.

Danielson guided Boise State to a 12-2 overall record last season and the school’s second consecutive Mountain West Conference title. The Broncos reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

Boise State, which earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff, fell to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Under Danielson’s leadership, Boise State recorded 55 sacks during the 2024 season, the most in FBS. The Broncos ranked third nationally in tackles for loss at 111. 

Star running back Ashton Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Danielson, 36, was voted 2024 MWC Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year last season. Back in April, Danielson and Boise State agreed to a restructured five-year contract that averages $2.2 million per season.

Army’s Jeff Monken, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield and Danielson are the only Group of 5 coaches on the 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. A midseason watch list will be released in the fall. 

Here are the 26 coaches on the preseason watch list:

Bret Bielema, Illinois

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Mario Cristobal, Miami (Florida)

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri 

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

James Franklin, Penn State

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Brian Kelly, LSU

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Jeff Monken, Army

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

