Boise State secures transfer portal commitment from former Arizona edge rusher
According to multiple reports, transfer portal edge rusher Sterling Lane II committed to Boise State on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lane II recorded 26 total tackles and a fumble recovery for Arizona last season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Lane II was rated the No. 473 overall player in the transfer portal by 247Sports and the No. 19 linebacker.
A four-star class of 2022 prep prospect coming out of Southern California’s Oaks Christian High School, Lane II signed with Arizona over reported offers from LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and numerous others. He was the nation’s No. 311 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Lane II made eight tackles as a true freshman and redshirted in 2023 after appearing in three games for the Wildcats.
Lane II is Boise State’s second major addition on the defensive front over the last week.
Braxton Fely, a defensive tackle who previously entered the transfer portal, chose to withdraw from the portal and return to the Broncos for his senior season.
The 6-foot-1, 296-pound Fely recorded 24 total tackles (nine for loss) and 5.5 sacks as a junior en route to second-team all-Mountain West Conference honors.
The Broncos also return star edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who received first-team all-MWC honors as a sophomore while tallying 10 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.
Here are Boise State’s 15 transfer portal additions since the end of last season:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Edge rusher Sterling Lane II (Arizona)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 18 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon)
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis