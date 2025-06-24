Boise State selects representatives for Mountain West Media Days
Head coach Spencer Danielson, offensive tackle Kage Casey and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan will represent Boise State at Mountain West Football Media Days, the Broncos announced on Tuesday.
Mountain West Media Days will be held July 16-17 at Circa Las Vegas. Players will speak on July 16 in Las Vegas with coaches appearing the following day.
Casey, a 6-foot-5, 316-pound junior, was recently named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-America fourth team. He was the only MWC player on any of Steele’s All-America teams.
Casey earned a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 as a sophomore, the third-best ranking among FBS offensive tackles. He recorded a team-best 947 snaps last year and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.
Virgin-Morgan, also a junior, tallied 40 total tackles (15.5 for loss) as a sophomore while leading the team with 10 sacks. He was voted first-team all-MWC.
The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Virgin-Morgan is expected to be one of the top defensive players in the MWC this season.
Danielson, who is entering his second full season at the helm, is 15-3 overall (83.3 percent winning percentage) at Boise State. Among Broncos head coaches, only Chris Petersen (92-12 overall, 88.5 percent) holds a better winning percentage.
The 36-year-old Danielson received a new contract in April that will pay him an average of $2.2 million per season over five years. He is the second-highest-paid coach in the MWC behind UNLV’s Dan Mullen, who is slated to earn $3.5 million next year.
Boise State, the MWC’s two-time defending champion, is leaving for the Pac-12 following the 2025-26 athletics season alongside fellow MWC schools Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference is also joining current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State in 2026.
The Broncos finished 12-2 overall last season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Boise State earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff and fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, 31-14.
Boise State and UNLV have met in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos won the 2023 meeting, 44-20, at Allegiant Stadium and secured a 21-7 victory in a title game rematch last December at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State, which left the Western Athletic Conference for the MWC in 2011, is a six-time MWC champion: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024. The Broncos will be going a three-peat in their final MWC season.