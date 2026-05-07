Boise State sells piece of blue turf for $25,000

Boise State is replacing the iconic blue turf at Albertsons Stadium ahead of the program’s move to the Pac-12.

The Blue was first installed in 1986 and has become one of the most famous images in college football over the last 40 years.

Fans can purchase pieces of the old turf for as low as $40 on CollectBSU.com.

“Forty years ago, (former athletic director) Gene Bleymaier made a bold, forward-thinking decision that would forever change the identity of our university, our city, and our state," Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “The Blue represents something bigger than ourselves, and it brings people in from all 50 states and from around the world to experience Boise State, Boise and Idaho. We are the front porch of Idaho, and we are proud to share a piece of the Boise State brand as we look forward to what’s next.”

On Tuesday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reported that Boise State auctioned off a 400-square-foot piece of turf for $25,000, including professional home installation. Holder also reported that the Broncos have sold other large pieces for $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Dickey told The Athletic that competing in the new Pac-12 will require additional funds to retain players and improve facilities.

“How much the industry is changing, it’s my job to continue to invest in our program, and to do that, I need resources,” Dickey told The Athletic. “You’re going from a place of stretching dollars to how do you make more and how do you set up your infrastructure in your department to do so to take advantage of opportunities.

“This is low-hanging fruit. We know that every seven to nine years, we’re going to have to change out The Blue. We know The Blue has power.”

Boise State will officially join the Pac-12 on July 1 alongside fellow Mountain West alumni Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

The Broncos’ first game on the new field is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 against Memphis. The Tigers finished 8-5 overall last season with a 4-4 record in American Conference play.

Boise State will kick off the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Oregon and open Pac-12 play on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium.

After reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024 with Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos finished 9-5 overall last year while capturing their third straight MWC title.