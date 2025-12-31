Boise State set at kicker, punter entering offseason

It was a mixed bag for Boise State football during the 2025 season.

On the positive side, the Broncos captured a third straight Mountain West title and reached the nine-win mark for the third time in four seasons.

Boise State dropped five games along the way en route to a 9-5 overall record, including a blowout 38-10 loss to Washington in the LA Bowl.

With the winter transfer portal window set to open on Friday, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a look at where Boise State stands on offense, defense and special teams heading into the offseason.

We already covered the Boise State offense and defense and will wrap up the series with a look at special teams.

Special teams

Boise State’s kickoff game took a big step forward in 2025 with transfer Colton Boomer, who spent his first three college seasons at UCF.

Boomer recorded touchbacks on 61 of 77 kickoffs as a junior (79.2 percent) with an average of 64 yards. None of Boomer’s kickoffs went out of bounds.

Boomer also did a solid job as a place kicker, going 11 of 15 on field goals (73.3 percent) with a long of 52 yards while converting 46 of 47 PATs.

“He’s playing at a high level, especially in that position,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of Boomer earlier this season. “That’s why we call them specialist snipers. They don’t have a ton of body of work, they’re asked to do something and all eyes are on you to do it at a high level. I’m proud of how Colton Boomer’s played and his future is really bright here.”

Boomer is set to return in 2026 for his senior year alongside punter Oscar Doyle.

In his first season at Boise State after punting for Weber State, Doyle averaged 43.6 yards with a long of 59 yards on 56 punts. Doyle downed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Doyle also showed off a solid passing arm as a junior, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Troy Grizzle on a bobbled field goal snap.

“He’s done a great job punting the football and making sure we win the hidden yardage,” Danielson said in October. “But those are big-time plays, and we’ve got to continue to use those. We want to be on the attack or to continue to find ways to use his arm.”

Lead returner Malik Sherrod is out of eligibility. Despite Sherrod’s elusiveness and burst, the Broncos never put together a dangerous return game in 2025.

Both coverage units will also need to improve after experiencing multiple breakdowns over the last two seasons.