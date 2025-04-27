Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State signs transfer portal punter

Oscar Doyle punted for Weber State last season

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State announced the addition of a transfer portal punter on Sunday. 

Oscar Doyle, an Australian who spent his true freshman season at Weber State, signed with the Broncos. 

Doyle shined in his lone season with Weber State, averaging 44.4 yards on 47 punts. He downed 20 punts (42.6 percent) inside the 20-yard line and recorded just two touchbacks. 

Doyle will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. 

Weber State finished 4-8 overall last year with a 3-5 record in the Big Sky Conference. 

Doyle is in line to take over for James Ferguson-Reynolds, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month. 

Also an Australian, Ferguson-Reynolds grew up playing Australian Rules Football before switching to American football. Ferguson-Reynolds was rated the No. 10 overall punting prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.  

Ferguson-Reynolds averaged 43.5 yards per punt last year with a net of 38.3 yards. During his sophomore season in 2023, he led the county in yards per punt at 49.7 and was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist.

Doyle joins fellow punters Jarrett Reeser and Roland Podesta on Boise State’s roster. 

The Broncos have aggressively targeted specialists in the transfer portal, adding UCF placekicker Colton Boomer, Sacramento State kickoff specialist Evan Kiely and Hawaii long snapper Hunter Higham. 

Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 13 transfer portal additions:

Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)

Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)

Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)

Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)

Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)

Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)

Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)

Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)

Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)

Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)

Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)

Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)

Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)

Here are the Broncos’ 19 scholarship transfer portal losses:

Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)

Running back Kaden Dudley

Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely

Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds

Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)

Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)

Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)

Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson 

Edge rusher Joseph Marsh

Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather

Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)

Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)

Linebacker Andrew Simpson

Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)

Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)

Cornerback Khai Taylor

Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)

Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

