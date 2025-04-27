Boise State signs transfer portal punter
Boise State announced the addition of a transfer portal punter on Sunday.
Oscar Doyle, an Australian who spent his true freshman season at Weber State, signed with the Broncos.
Doyle shined in his lone season with Weber State, averaging 44.4 yards on 47 punts. He downed 20 punts (42.6 percent) inside the 20-yard line and recorded just two touchbacks.
Doyle will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Weber State finished 4-8 overall last year with a 3-5 record in the Big Sky Conference.
Doyle is in line to take over for James Ferguson-Reynolds, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Also an Australian, Ferguson-Reynolds grew up playing Australian Rules Football before switching to American football. Ferguson-Reynolds was rated the No. 10 overall punting prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Ferguson-Reynolds averaged 43.5 yards per punt last year with a net of 38.3 yards. During his sophomore season in 2023, he led the county in yards per punt at 49.7 and was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist.
Doyle joins fellow punters Jarrett Reeser and Roland Podesta on Boise State’s roster.
The Broncos have aggressively targeted specialists in the transfer portal, adding UCF placekicker Colton Boomer, Sacramento State kickoff specialist Evan Kiely and Hawaii long snapper Hunter Higham.
Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 13 transfer portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 19 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis