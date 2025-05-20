Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State signs under-the-radar junior college wide receiver

Demetric Whitlock Jr. played for Hutchinson Community College last season

Hours after picking up a commitment from class of 2026 quarterback Tradon Bessinger, Boise State made an addition to its 2025 recruiting class in wide receiver Demetric Whitlock Jr. of Hutchinson Community College. 

The Broncos announced the signing of Whitlock Jr. on Monday. 

Whitlock Jr., an unranked prospect by the major recruiting services, chose Boise State over reported offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Western Michigan. 

The 6-foot, 185-pound Whitlock Jr. graduated from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana. After redshirting his first season at Hutchinson Community College, Whitlock Jr. appeared in six games last year and recorded three catches for 31 yards. 

Hutchinson finished 10-1 overall in 2024 and reached the NJCAA semifinals. 

The Broncos must find replacements for two starting wide receivers in Cam Camper (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Prince Strachan (transferred to USC). Camper led Boise State a season ago with 58 catches for 903 yards and four touchdowns while Strachan caught 25 passes for 304 yards one TD. 

Latrell Caples, who caught 38 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season, is slated to be the Broncos’ go-to receiver this year. Whitlock Jr. could push Cam Bates, Chris Marshall, Austin Bolt and others for playing time.

With the addition of Whitlock Jr., Boise State is up to 28 scholarship players for its 2025 recruiting class. 

Here is the Broncos’ full 2025 signing class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Greg Ard, McKinney North (Texas), running back 

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher

Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian (California), wide receiver 

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Demetric Whitlock Jr., Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), wide receiver 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

