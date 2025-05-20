Boise State signs under-the-radar junior college wide receiver
Hours after picking up a commitment from class of 2026 quarterback Tradon Bessinger, Boise State made an addition to its 2025 recruiting class in wide receiver Demetric Whitlock Jr. of Hutchinson Community College.
The Broncos announced the signing of Whitlock Jr. on Monday.
Whitlock Jr., an unranked prospect by the major recruiting services, chose Boise State over reported offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Western Michigan.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Whitlock Jr. graduated from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana. After redshirting his first season at Hutchinson Community College, Whitlock Jr. appeared in six games last year and recorded three catches for 31 yards.
Hutchinson finished 10-1 overall in 2024 and reached the NJCAA semifinals.
The Broncos must find replacements for two starting wide receivers in Cam Camper (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Prince Strachan (transferred to USC). Camper led Boise State a season ago with 58 catches for 903 yards and four touchdowns while Strachan caught 25 passes for 304 yards one TD.
Latrell Caples, who caught 38 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season, is slated to be the Broncos’ go-to receiver this year. Whitlock Jr. could push Cam Bates, Chris Marshall, Austin Bolt and others for playing time.
With the addition of Whitlock Jr., Boise State is up to 28 scholarship players for its 2025 recruiting class.
Here is the Broncos’ full 2025 signing class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Greg Ard, McKinney North (Texas), running back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Demetric Whitlock Jr., Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), wide receiver
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver