Boise State’s Spencer Danielson: ‘I believe we develop people better than anywhere else in the country’
Boise State placed 10 players on the preseason all-Mountain West team.
Of the 10 selections, nine began their college careers at Boise State. The one who didn’t — senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy — was a junior college transfer who is entering his third season with the Broncos.
“I believe we develop people better than anywhere else in the country,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Mountain West football media days. “That’s our one thing. There’s maybe something else that someone else is better at than us, absolutely. But that’s the thing that we believe in, and Ashton (Jeanty) believed in it. He believed ‘I can be developed here and achieve everything I want from this game right here at Boise State.’ And you can see the rest of our team start to feel that same way.
“There’s a lot of guys on our team this year — Kage Casey, Jayden Virgin-Morgan — that could’ve left for whatever. But they believe in how they’re developed here. And a big part is they know they’re loved and cared for way more than just as Boise State football players. That’s a legacy that Ashton Jeanty left.”
Jeanty turned down massive NIL money last offseason to stay at Boise State. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as the Broncos made the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“There’s a legacy there from Ashton Jeanty, and others, that show you can have it all at Boise State,” Danielson said. “You don’t need to transfer and maybe chase what the outside is telling you to do because of money or fill in the blank. You can do it here.”
Boise State was picked to win the MWC in the preseason media poll.
Here is the full 2025 preseason all-MWC team:
Offense
QB: Maddux Madsen, Jr., Boise State
WR: Latrell Caples, Gr., Boise State
WR: Pofele Ashlock, Jr., Hawaii
WR: Nick Cenacle, Sr., Hawaii
RB: Scottre Humphrey, Jr., New Mexico
RB: Jai’Den Thomas, Jr., UNLV
OL: Kage Casey, Jr., Boise State
OL: Mason Randolph, Sr., Boise State
OL: Peseti Lapuaho, Sr., San Jose State
OL: Caden Barnett, Sr., Wyoming
OL: Jack Walsh, Sr., Wyoming
TE: Matt Lauter, Sr., Boise State
Defense
DL: Braxton Fely, Sr., Boise State
DL: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Jr., Boise State
DL: Trey White, Jr., San Diego State
DL: Gafa Faga, Sr., San Jose State
LB: Marco Notarainni, Sr., Boise State
LB: Tano Letuli, Jr., San Diego State
LB: Jordan Pollard, Sr., San Jose State
LB: Marsel McDuffie, Sr., UNLV
DB: Ty Benefield, Jr., Boise State
DB: A’Marion McCoy, Gr., Boise State
DB: Al’zillion Hamilton, Sr., Fresno State
DB: Ike Larsen, Sr., Utah State
Specialists
P: Luke Freer, Sr., Air Force
PK: Gabe Plascencia, Sr., San Diego State
PR: Marcus Bellon, Sr., Nevada
KR: Abraham Williams, Sr., New Mexico