Boise State’s Spencer Danielson gives update on starting quarterback Maddux Madsen
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson met with the media on Thursday and spoke on a variety of topics, including the health of starting quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Madsen suffered a left leg injury in last week’s victory at Air Force and was “banged up” leaving the game, Danielson said on Monday.
“He’s doing good,” Danielson said of Madsen on Thursday. “He was able to practice a good amount this week and was able to not completely get all the team reps, but was able to practice a good amount today.
“He’s an absolute savage. … He’s a tough son of a gun, man. I’m just proud of how he’s been able to prep, go through his process, and he did a good job today. He’s going to be ready to roll.”
The Broncos (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) host Appalachian State (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s meeting with the media.
On Appalachian State
“We’ve got a really good football team coming to town. Number three rated pass offense (in the country), top 20 total offense, top 10 rushing defense, top 25 total defense. You look at those stats, and you’ve got a really, really good football team coming in. The only reason they lost a game is they had a couple turnovers in the game.
“It’s a really, really talented group. Coach (Dowell) Loggains has done a really good job with recruiting and schematically attacking you, and they’ve had a bye week. So we are going to get their absolute best. They’re going to have a lot of stuff to attack us, and it’s been our job to make sure we continue to grow week in and week out.
On Boise State’s improvement
“Our guys have been working. We’ve played three games, learned a lot through three games, and I think we’ve been able to see that in our practice. … I’m proud of our guys this week. They’ve had some good practices. Still some stuff to clean up as we grow this team. That’s my message to our coaches all the time like ‘Guys, we are not a finished product.’
“Our players need us more than ever. We need to hold them to high standards. When they do something the right way, celebrate them and love them for it. If they don’t, we’ve got to get it fixed, and we’ve got to find the young men that can get it done the right way in all facets. Fundamentally, technically, the right culture, how we live.
“Proud of how we’re growing. Obviously a huge opponent this weekend, and I’m excited for our team.”