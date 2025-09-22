Boise State quarterback ‘banged up’ entering Appalachian State game
Boise State junior quarterback Maddux Madsen is expected to play this week against Appalachian State, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson confirmed on Monday.
Madsen suffered an unspecified left leg injury on the second play of Boise State’s (2-1, 1-0) 49-37 victory over Air Force (1-2, 0-2). Madsen missed the next series but returned to the game with a large brace on his left leg.
Madsen’s mobility was limited due to the injury, but he finished the game 13 of 23 passing for 276 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“He’s banged up,” Danielson said during his weekly press conference. “He’s for sure banged up, he’s sore. Obviously we’re planning on him playing this week, but he’s banged up and he’s a warrior. And we’re going to see where he’s at.”
Danielson spoke more about Madsen and running back Sire Gaines, who was limited in practice last week with an unspecified injury.
On losing Madsen on first drive
“Second play of the game, when your quarterback goes down — especially with a lower leg injury — and it didn’t look good, even looking back at the Jumbotron, it didn’t look good. Maddux is a tough dude. When he’s in pain, you know he’s in pain. I mean, he’s one of the toughest dudes on our team.
“And it’s a very interesting moment for our team because even as the head coach, trying to make sure that I keep our guys focused, but they love Maddux, too. Maddux is a guy — not only because he’s the starting quarterback and he’s a really good player — he’s a phenomenal teammate. So when he’s in pain, you better believe the whole rest of his teammates are in pain and hurting for him. Let alone just how is that going to affect our team on the field.
“Those are those moments that you can talk about, you can say ‘Hey, what if this happens?’ But you really don’t know how your team is going to respond until they actually go through that fire. And I’m proud of how our team responded.”
On Madsen’s toughness
“Talk about just an absolute warrior. That’s who he is. Wrapped his leg up, found a way to play this game because he’s a tough competitor and he loves his team. It ain’t about what’s best for Maddux, it’s about what is best for the team, and that showed on Saturday.”
On Madsen needing extra rehab
“Oh, absolutely he is. He’s been living in the training room since the end of the game. He’s a warrior, and he’s going to be battling to make sure he can play this game. He’s beat up, but he’s a soldier.”
On Sire Gaines’ health
“We put a premium on what we do in practice. Even Si. We think the world of Sire Gaines; he wasn’t able to practice, was banged up a little bit. Was able to starting Thursday, but got less reps than Dylan (Riley) and Malik (Sherrod), so he got less reps in the game. … He’s 100 percent ready to roll (now).”